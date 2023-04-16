Officials discuss GVB enabling laws, bylaws

The “ultimate incongruence” in the enabling laws for the Guam Visitors Bureau appears to be a mismatching of ideas, bureau legal counsel Joseph McDonald described, as he spoke with lawmakers and others during a roundtable hearing Friday afternoon.

“If you look at the current structure of GVB, it is a nonprofit, non-stock, membership corporation. And it's supposed to give out monetary handouts, that's in the statute, as well as grants. However, everybody sitting around and trying to steer the industry wants to see not just a return to normal conditions, but actual growth,” McDonald said.

Friday's roundtable was meant to go over the reconciliation of GVB's enabling act and bureau bylaws.

“On the one hand, we're coming at it organically from a nonprofit perspective, but really, what we want to do is make a lot of profit. … If that's the mission, we need to embrace that. And let's think about how we're going to turn it into a profit-making proposition as opposed to sort of hiding behind the nonprofit status but trying to still foster growth. To me, that is the legislative intent that needs to be clarified,” McDonald added.

Until recently, the GVB board had decided to postpone meetings until it addressed differences between the bureau's enabling laws and its bylaws, which were passed in 2013, but deemed illegal by counsel. A third amended set of bylaws have now been developed and proposed.

The board gathered for a regular meeting the day before Friday's roundtable, but did not act on resolutions related to a “road map of necessities” for the bureau or the agency's enabling legislation, in light of potential changes that could result from the roundtable.

There was some discussion Friday about whether the bylaws should be changed or if the enabling laws should be amended instead.

Change not 'easy'

GVB board member Jeffrey Jones said he believed that they need to start with new enabling legislation and then write new bylaws to match that.

For example, he agreed that the current process to elect board directors was not fair. Under current law, contributing GVB members can acquire multiple votes, based on the number of $100 contributions, provided that no member can have more than 10 votes.

“Voting is just one of them. From my discussions with the (GVB Business Risk Compliance and Control Committee), even the fact that current legislation may be inorganic, like with the Legislature appointing members,” Jones said, adding later that there needs to be clarity over what the board can do.

Jones said he believed that the board needs to be able to have input and provide accountability of how GVB money is spent.

Carl Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO, however, said changing the enabling legislation will not be easy, and it would be better to figure out how to work with current law. Legal amendments may take a year or two to get going, he said.

“You just can't change the enabling legislation that easy. There's so many people out there that think differently on how GVB should be. Some of them say, 'Give it to the governor, let her handle it.' 'Make it a regular department,' … but don't think that we could just do a piece of legislation makeover right now. I think the best way is either accept the second amended bylaws as is or change it to the third amended bylaws where it would work a lot easier. Right now, you know exactly what the incongruencies are and you might avoid it,” Gutierrez said.

Jones said he understood Gutierrez's point, and that he didn't have much issue with the proposed new bylaws, except that he felt legal counsel tended to side with management in gray areas of law.

“Especially when it comes to the budget. Currently, the way the third amended bylaws are written, we don't even approve the budget. … Like that part, the board should have to approve the budget,” Jones said.

McDonald said every jurisdiction that falls within the board in the bylaws can be traced back to the enabling act. But he also said the Legislature wanted the board to take one more step to have control over powers - to pass regulations.

“When you look at that and you look at the duties and authorities given to the board, this is why there's a perception that they only have so much power. It's because the Legislature still intended, yes, let's give it to the board, but they need to pass regulations. And that's the issue,” McDonald said.

More meetings expected

Sen. Amanda Shelton, chair of the legislative committee overseeing tourism, said Friday was just one of more possible meetings that they will continue to hold until they get it right.

“There's nothing here stopping the (GVB) board from adopting these amended bylaws to keep you going, keep you moving in the meantime. But I don't think we should be afraid of change or afraid of the challenge to address the enabling legislation to help us make … whatever we envision for the future of the visitors industry the best possible industry we can make for our people and our visitors,” Shelton said.