Officials explore options to respond to rising power costs

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has now spoken to Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente about rising fuel costs and their impact on the fuel surcharge, but there is no solution yet.

The pair are in discussion with Sen. Joe San Agustin, who chairs the appropriations committee in the Guam Legislature, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman.

"No final recommendations or decisions have been made and they are exploring options," she said.

GPA is proposing to implement a series of rate increases beginning in July, which if authorized, would just be the latest fuel surcharge hike among a long line of increases that began last year. The fuel surcharge is tied to the cost of fuel, and as the price of fuel goes up, so does the surcharge. GPA is anticipating serious losses if the rate is not changed.

The governor infused $15 million into GPA last year, using American Rescue Plan funding, to mitigate some losses, but that still led to rate increases due to how much GPA needed to recoup in fuel costs. Benavente had been asked to discuss whether the governor could assist again with this latest round of proposed rate increases.

But as these discussions now take place, GPA is moving ahead with its proposal.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities authorized GPA to petition with the Public Utilities Commission, which has the final say on rate matters. The PUC may take on the rate matter in June.

The utility is proposing to increase the fuel surcharge in three phases, a strategy used before to ease consumers into the higher rate GPA is targeting.

The first surcharge hike would raise the current fuel surcharge of 20.9 cents per kilowatt-hour to 24 cents per kWh. This would begin in July and last for two months.

The second proposed hike would begin in September, increasing the rate to 27 cents. The final rate increase would begin in November and last through the end of January, placing the surcharge at 29.6 cents per kWh.

By November, the monthly bill for ratepayers using 1,000 kWh is expected to go up to around $393, a total increase of about $86 from their monthly bills today.

These rates may change by the time the PUC decides on the matter.