Officials: Guam in 'fairly good shape' amid omicron surge, pandemic could taper off this year

Amid the ongoing omicron surge of 600 to 800 new COVID-19 cases a day and long lines at testing sites, Guam is in "fairly good shape" because of its high vaccination rate and relatively low hospitalizations of below 30 daily, health officials said on Thursday.

The death rate at this stage of the omicron surge is also much lower than that seen during the delta surge, officials said.

Meanwhile, Guam received the first shipment of 80 Paxlovid antiviral pills, a new COVID-19 treatment from Pfizer that's proven to be effective against the delta, omicron and other variants, said Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Fernando Esteves, incident commander for COVID-19 response.

"The indication right now is that supply should be definitely adequate for us by mid-February," Esteves said.

The priority groups of people with symptoms that could get recommended for the pills are those who are unvaccinated, those who are at least 65 years old, and those with underlying conditions, officials said.

Monoclonal antibody treatments will continue to be provided because the more severe delta variant is still very much on Guam, Department of Public Health and Social Services chief interim medical officer Dr. Robert "Bob Leon Guerrero said.

And 2022 could just be the year when COVID-19 shifts from being a pandemic to endemic similar to the common flu but only if people "hang tight" a bit more, said Annette David, senior epidemiologist for the State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup.

"It ain't over until it's over," David said, as she shared key points to ponder based on local COVID-19 data, such as the continued importance of getting fully vaccinated and boosted, and that "every cloud has a silver lining" or that Guam will eventually get through the pandemic.

Guam saw 400 to 500 new cases a day during the delta surge last year but much more of those infected people were sick enough to be hospitalized at nearly 100 cases a day, but the current surge is seeing fewer hospitalization even with more people testing positive, David said.

Hoping for pandemic to end this year

"I'm just hoping this year will be the year we’ll see the transition from pandemic to endemic for this virus," David said at the DPHSS COVID-19 media briefing.

It's the first briefing since DPHSS officially confirmed the presence of the omicron variant on Guam based on the results of genome sequencing conducted by the Hawaii State Laboratory on Guam specimens.

"The reason why I think we’re in a fairly good shape is because we are getting a lot of people immunized and a lot of people are coming," DPHSS' Leon Guerrero said.

The officials said the hospitalization right now is manageable even with up to 800-plus new cases a day.

"Our main goal is and continues to be prevention of serious illness and death ultimately, preventing hospitalization...and making sure we manage the cases and not put our health care infrastructure in a critical situation," Esteves said.

'Victim of own success'

At this point, while the omicron surge has not overwhelmed the hospitals, it has overwhelmed the government testing sites as well as those of private clinics.

Esteves said Guam may be a victim of its own success because more people want to protect their families and themselves more, so they seek to get tested even if they're asymptomatic or not showing symptoms.

"The data is very clear and the data has been clear for a while … only (the) symptomatic are hospitalized due to COVID-19," he said.

Ideally, with limited resources, DPHSS and partner agencies would have prioritized testing for those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms before going to those who are asymptomatic or with no symptoms at all, Esteves said.

But DPHSS has been balancing the needs of the community as a whole including those who are concerned and "just want to know," he said.

Lab has limited capacity

However, officials are encouraging people to avoid getting tested three or more times a week at Tiyan or other sites "just to be sure" or to get a "second opinion" after getting a test result from other sites, because it adds to the unnecessary tests that could have been given to those who really need them. Esteves said these cases have been happening.

Testing has shifted to appointment-based, but DPHSS still sees 100 to 120 drive-ups a day by those with no appointments. For those with no appointments, priority testing is for those with symptoms.

The long lines at testing sites are also not unique to Guam, Esteves said.

But Guam has maintained its ability to notify those who tested positive within 24 hours to prevent infecting others and determine early on whether they need to get treatment to prevent severe illness or death, he said.

Esteves also said as much as DPHSS and its partner agencies want to test everyone who shows up, they also need to take into account the laboratory capacity each day.

"We increased that capacity to run an average of 1,200 to 1,400 a day ... We are working to expand that capacity and testing sites to support that as well so we can process the results in an organized fashion," he said.

Changing minds

More than 132,000 or 86% of Guam's 2020 population estimate of 153,836 have been fully vaccinated, and more than 47,000 of them have been boosted.

The vaccination percentage is much higher when the vaccine-eligible population is separated from the non-eligible population or those below 5 years old and those not eligible to get boosted.

David said it's important to note that previously vaccine-hesitant individuals have changed their minds.

Moreover, while KN95 or N95 masks give much better protection, cloth and surgical masks are just as effective if consistently and properly worn, David said.

The KN95 and N95 masks are capable of filtering 95% of particles.

However, they only are effective if properly worn, which means the user must see to it that it seals around the nose and mouth, that's why hospital workers undergo fit testing first.

They are also not as comfortable to wear so people eventually will opt to wear them improperly. David is also not recommending N95 masks with a port.

"The takeaway message here: Wear the mask that can give you the highest protection that is available to you and wear it correctly and consistently. So if you don't have the KN95 or the N95, wear a cloth mask that is made of a fabric that has a tight weave and wear multiple layers," David said.

This story will be updated.