Officials: Guam's high rate of cancer deaths tied to health care access

There are many forms of cancer on Guam, but, when it comes to breast cancer especially, an official with the Department of Public Health and Social Services said disparities in health care may be one reason cancer in general is the second leading cause of death on island.

“Cancer is a burden in Guam, breast (cancer) is the No. 1 per incidence and No. 1 for mortality among women on Guam. Overall, cancer is the second leading cause of death on Guam. ... No. 1 is caused by heart diseases,” Rachel Ramirez, health educator for the Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, said.

By gender, the incidence of cancer is slightly higher among men, accounting for 51%, while women make up 49% of cases. The situation is similar for overall cancer mortality rates: 56% among men and 44% from women, Ramirez said.

Breast cancer is among the top five cancers afflicting local women, both in new diagnoses and in mortality.

“Other incidences of cancer among women are lung cancer, cancer of the uterus, colorectal cancer and cervical cancer. Lung cancer is No. 1 and breast (cancer) is No. 2 for deaths that are caused by cancer,” Ramirez said.

For breast cancer among women by ethnicity, Ramirez said, Micronesians had a higher incidence rate between the years of 2013 and 2017.

According to Ramirez, Micronesian patients have the highest incidence rate of breast cancer on Guam, followed by Caucasians, CHamorus, Filipinos and other Asian ethnicities.

Detecting cancer is only one part of the equation, Ramirez said, noting that the stage of cancer at time of detection may shine light on the correlation between disparities in access to health care and cancer mortality.

“Micronesians, which have a higher incidence rate, the diagnosis has been at the late stage already, ... which is a whopping 59.1%. You can really tell the burden they have, why they have been diagnosed at a late stage,” Ramirez said.

"Staging is the process of finding out how much cancer is in a person’s body and where it’s located," according to the American Cancer Society, which noted it helps determine best treatment options.

Most types of cancer are classified into four stages. A diagnosis of stage 4 cancer shows the cancer is invasive and often begs the question for health care officials: how was the cancer only discovered now?

“It may be because of the access to the care, transportation issues, insurance issues, things like that. So you can really tell how they are. For early diagnosis, (Guam patients) were rated at 27.7% when they come for early diagnosis. For unstaged, maybe they don’t finish their diagnostic procedure or failures to follow up,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez reported that CHamoru and Filipino residents had better access to health care. Some 66.1% of breast cancer cases among CHamoru people and 48.5% among Filipinos were diagnosed at an early stage.

“Of course, as compared to the U.S. and other (areas), you can say that most cases are diagnosed early. For the total in Guam, it's 54.7%. As compared to the late stage percentage 30.7%," she said.

Outreach to uninsured

Ramirez said the diagnoses of cancer at a late stage is higher than desired.

"You want it to be less than 5% or zero, that they don’t go into the late stage or diagnosis. That is is the perspective of the current status of cancer here on Guam,” Ramirez said.

That’s why DPHSS is taking its program into the villages to reach underserved communities, she said.

“The Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program ensures access to lifesaving mammograms, breast education, breast self-education, patient navigation, all of those for the underserved and underinsured population on Guam,” Ramirez said.

Saturday marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Through this awareness and outreaches we are trying to tell them that there are resources on the island that they can tap into when this happens to them, like no insurance, Public Health has an assistance program, Medicaid and (the Medically Indigent Program),” Ramirez said.

Public Health emphasized getting mammograms for early detection, as it’s the best way to find breast cancer.

“If found or detected early, it's easier to treat and, before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms, which also translates to better or increase in survival rate. To remember, early detection saves lives,” Ramirez said.

On Oct. 15, GBCCEDP will be set up in Yona, offering free body mass index, or BMI, and blood pressure screenings, and enrollment in the program for access to free breast and cervical cancer screenings.

The event is open to Yona residents, who can register to attend with the Yona mayor’s office prior to Oct. 15.

This will be followed by a one-day clinic at FHP on Saturday, Oct. 29. The clinic will focus on offering free mammograms and cervical screenings to eligible pubic participants.

Eligible patients must be:

21 years and older (50-64 years old are the priority population).

Uninsured or underinsured (having insurance that does not completely cover the cost of screening exams).

Documented residents of Guam.

Within income guidelines.

Breast and cervical cancer screening includes clinical breast exam, or CBE, mammogram, pelvic exam, Pap test and HPV test.

If results from the screenings are abnormal, the program will offer diagnostic testing and referrals for treatment.