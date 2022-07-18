The Hagåtña pool has been closed to the public since January 2020, initially due to water quality issues. While there have been efforts to repair and renovate the pool, they have been marred by challenges. But things are now moving along.

“Things are finally moving smoothly in the Hagåtña pool assessment and as Frank (Flores) said, let’s just hope that the study comes out that the pool is still a viable option to renovate, restore and then once we get to that point … we will get the funding to get it repaired,” Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola said Tuesday during an Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting.

The timeline for the assessment is 90 days to update a 2014 assessment of the pool, as well as to conduct a new assessment. Although it was delayed about a month, the notice to proceed should be issued at the end of this month.

“Depending on access to the pool, materials and other resources. We’ll try to beat that 90 days with the contractor,” said Arriola, who said he is staying on top of the project with engineering firm AmOrient Engineering.

The Bureau of Statistics and Plans put in $1.6 million for the rehabilitation of the Hagåtña pool through an Economic Development Administration State Tourism noncompetitive grant.

“Currently, we submitted the grant administrative plan to program manager that is undergoing its review but in the interim we are also working on the environmental narrative that goes hand in hand with that,” BSP said.

BSP has been in communication with DPW, and said the agency was informed a contract is coming into play.

“Once that’s done and, hopefully in that 90-day period, we’ll have the administrative plan approved by the grantor and then all of our environmental documentation,” said Lola Leon Guerrero, director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

BSP reached out to DPW and DPR for assistance with language for the environmental narrative.

Second study

This is the second study to be conducted on the pool’s structural integrity. Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio noted that the prior study, which found the pool was compromised by leaks, may not be reliable.

“I think we saw last year it looked like maybe that assessment seemed to be off because at one point we had to go in and drain that pool from stormwater and that really didn’t go with the assessment years prior,” Tenorio said.

As the only civilian facility that can accommodate competitive swimming, the Hagåtña pool is of significant importance to residents, who can now start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, according to Frank Flores, assistant coach for the Manhoben Swim Club and the Guam Swimming Federation’s representative to the Guam Swimming Pool Task Force.

“We’ve held international and local competitions there for decades, so, until we have a new pool, this pool is critical to our training, training our Olympians, swim programs,” Flores said.

The Hagåtña Pool is also important to other community members.

“Lifeguarding classes, swim classes, water polo, water aerobics, Special Olympians, physical therapy. It is such an integral part of this community and it is absolutely essential to making sure that we can maintain our programs and keeping people safe on island,” Flores said.

While the pool’s closure has impacted competitive swimmers' ability to train, their creativity and connections in the community have helped to keep up training.

“Not having the pool has impacted our ability to train, but we haven’t stopped swimming and we figured out ways to develop our swimmers."

Swimming teams have turned to the beaches, which are not always predictable because of the tides, and they turned to the land.

"We are also doing a lot of creative dry land activities outside of the water so we can maintain the conditioning of our athletes,” Flores said.

Competitive-size pools on island are limited. St. John's School is one of the only options for swim meets.

“We’ve held one competition at St. John’s pool, the St. John’s School has been gracious in allowing us to use their facility for training and we had one competition,” Flores said.

But, the school’s pool is big enough only for 25-meter-distance meets and costs money. A sum of $63,000, funded through a grant, is being used to cover the cost and training materials for the federation.

Dededo pool

After some concern over the contractor showing up to the job site, there’s also been movement on repairing the Dededo pool, according to Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara.

“I was concerned about it and sent a letter to (the General Services Agency), requesting that we get together with the contractor to find out what is the holdup that he hasn’t been on the site,” Alcantara said.

A reason was not disclosed, but, Monday, July 11, was the first day the contractor resumed work.

“They did some work on the lights, the electrical components, and then they came up with issues of some leaks in the pump area. That’s going to be additional that we will be working on with GSA to get these required items fixed by the contractor,” Alcantara said.