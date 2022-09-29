Reducing restrictions of the third-party fiduciary agent of the Guam Department of Education is the topic leaders of the island's public school system will discuss with officials from the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.

Departing the island late last week for the nation’s capital, acting GDOE Superintendent Francis Santos, joined by Guam Education Board Chair Mark Mendiola and Vice Chair Mary Okada, will be meeting with USDOE to discuss why the federal agency should consider the lack of conditions of third-party management.

“The goal is really to remove ourselves from the oversight of the department,” said Mendiola. “I am hoping to accomplish that by providing our response to their report to us, and there's some things that they definitely need to consider in terms of easing the restrictions of the third-party oversight at GDOE.”

Since 2009, Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services has been GDOE’s third-party fiduciary agent. USDOE had designated GDOE as a high-risk grantee due to poor management and spending of federal funds in September 2003, eventually requiring GDOE to retain the services of independent overseers for grant funding it receives.

GDOE and the education board will be providing a progress report to USDOE, following visits to island public school campuses in May 2022.

“The meeting basically allows us to bring forth the status to the U.S. Department of Education and visit this week with some of the progress that we are continuing and push this issue forward,” he said.

Removing the third-party oversight will save GDOE from spending more than $2 million a year on the contract.

“That saves us from not paying the third-party fiduciary agent $2.2 million (annually) for them to provide the services,” Mendiola said. “I seriously think that we are going to be able to reduce that with the progress that we made in the last couple of months. This committee is staying on top of it.”

Chris Soto, senior advisor to the secretary at USDOE, who came to Guam earlier this year, will be one of the officials meeting with GDOE.

Post files show USDOE dropped 13 of the 21 responsibilities required of GDOE, as well as 18 of 22 duties of the third-party fiduciary agent in July, following the May visit from the federal officials.

This gave GDOE more financial management activity and full control of procurement after not having it for nearly two decades.

Mendiola noted that hopefully additional restrictions will be lifted by October.

Franklin Cooper-Nurse, deputy superintendent of finance and administrative services, has been named acting superintendent until this weekend, when Santos is expected to return to Guam.