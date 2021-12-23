Getting fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, remains as the best defense against omicron and all other variants that cause COVID-19, local health experts said on Wednesday, although Guam isn't ready to make booster shots mandatory.

"The thing about this COVID virus is that it may not have a brain but ... it seems to get changed when it needs to change and so we just have to be smarter than that," Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero, interim medical director for the Department of Public Health and Social Services said.

Whether Guam would see an omicron-induced surge depends on people's ability to not let their guard down, he said.

DPHSS officials and another health expert drummed up the messaging to avoid another surge: continue to wear masks, watch one's distance, wash hands frequently, get tested when one feels ill, and get fully vaccinated and boosted.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has not reached that point to mandate booster shots, even if it's amplifying its plea for people to "board up" as if a super typhoon-like wave omicron cases – is going to hit Guam.

"This is an ongoing discussion. The CDC currently defines 'fully vaccinated' as having received two shots of a two-shot series or a single shot of a single shot series, however emerging data appears to indicate that boosters may be necessary to ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 infection. Like many other jurisdictions, we are monitoring these issues closely," according to the governor's office.

It's just "a matter of time" before omicron hits, the governor said on Tuesday.

Dr. Annette David, senior epidemiologist for the State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup, said the COVID-19 pandemic is a dual test of leadership and citizenship, so it's not just about the government imposing its will on the people.

"It’s a test of leadership, to see how good our leaders are at harnessing and mobilizing the community and the resources to fight this virus. But it’s also a test of citizenship because, at the end of the day, government can make all the policies, all the mandates, all the recommendations, but the implementation at the ground level depends on each and anyone of us doing our share," David said. "So ideally, for us to get through this, we all have to be working together to make all the policies a hundred percent in effect."

David was among guests at the latest DPHSS weekly COVID-19 briefing.

She also said the unvaccinated residents would be the holes in a "shield" or protection against COVID-19.

"So if you think about it, the ones with no protection against omicron are the unvaccinated. And so if and when omicron gets here, into Guam, into our community, it is going to search and find the most vulnerable – the unvaccinated," she said.

To date, only those 16 years old and older can get booster shots at least six months after getting the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ann Pobutsky, an epidemiologist with DPHSS, reported on Guam's COVID-19 trends for 2021 through Dec. 14, showing a continued decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths after emerging from the delta-induced surges.

For the entire 2021, the 18- to 39-year-old age bracket was driving the COVID-19 case surges, Pobutsky said.

This age group is the least vaccinated, and also were likely to be the ones working and going to school and then come home to a family with members who still cannot and won't be able to get vaccinated, DPHSS officials said.

Pobutsky noted a dip in the cases involving the elderly, which she attributed to DPHSS reporting on dead-on-arrival cases that prompted senior citizens to get vaccinated.

"And so the case rate went down for the very old, went up again, but then it's the lowest, which is really good," she said.

The most recent COVID-19-related deaths involved unvaccinated individuals, and many were elderly.

"Again, during the surge, the unvaccinated (are) mainly driving it," Pobustky said. Infections among the unvaccinated will also continue, she said.

With omicron on the horizon, Pobutsky said DPHSS will monitor the number of hospitalizations and intensive-care cases.

If DPHSS starts seeing an uptick in hospitalization, then "we're gonna know something's going on in ICU," she said. "And of course deaths tend to lag all of these hospitalizations and ICU." A similar pattern occurred in 2020, she said.

40% of eligible get booster shots

More than 36,000 residents have received their booster shots, and that's about 40% of the eligible population, David said, citing a prior DPHSS presentation.

"There is still a ways to go, but if you look at that, compared to other states in the mainland, we’re in fact doing quite well, but we still need to push. Because you still want to get as many boosted as possible for the best protection of the community," she said.

At this point, local health experts are pushing for "full protection" that includes booster shots, rather than just promoting "full vaccination."

46 Guam samples sent to CDC, 10 to Hawaii

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said the department on Dec. 17 sent 46 new samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for genome sequencing, which would help confirm the omicron variant is already on Guam.

DPHSS also sent 10 samples to the Hawaii State Laboratory on Dec. 20, Carrera said, after the briefing.

Right now, it takes a month or more for the CDC to send the results of genome sequencing to Guam. Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero said DPHSS is also looking at sending samples to Hawaii, which could have a faster turnaround time.

By the time Guam confirmed from the CDC that the highly virulent delta variant was present on Guam in the summer, delta already was widely spread in the community, resulting in surges of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.