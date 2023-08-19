Officials locate, detonate 16-inch mortar round near roadwork site

Unexploded ordnance was found this week along the construction site on Ypao Road in Tumon.

In a news release from the Guam Fire Department, acting spokesperson Firefighter Kevin Reilly announced Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense notified GFD of unexploded ordnance found near the work site.

"(It) is described to be a possible mortar round, approximately 16 inches in length and 4 inches in diameter," GFD said in the release.

GFD, the Guam Police Department and a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the scene and, after careful assessment, deemed it necessary to conduct a "render safe procedure" and detonate it in place.

The detonation was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, and residents and businesses within 250 yards were required to evacuate the area. All businesses fronting lower Ypao Road and Route 14 in Tumon toward the Pacific Islands Club also were asked to evacuate.

Residents and businesses outside of the 250 yards, but within a 1,000-yard radius, were required to shelter in place until the all-clear was given.

Officials gave the all-clear at 10:34 a.m. that morning.

3 R's of Explosive Safety

A joint news release issued by Homeland Security, GFD and GPD reminded the community to practice the "3 R's of Explosive Safety" if ordnance is found:

• Recognize. Understand that munitions are dangerous.

• Retreat. Don't approach, touch, move or disturb the object, and carefully leave the area.

• Report. Call 911 and describe what you saw and where you saw it.