Multiple compensation measures each had their turn to be heard last week but have not yet produced committee reports and aren't on the current session agenda. Moreover, despite the hearings, lawmakers left with lingering questions about funding sources – questions that appear to still need answering.

One of those lawmakers is Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, co-sponsor to Bill 359-35, a measure that creates leave-based compensation for essential classified COVID-19 workers, with the option to cash out part of that leave. This measure would cost about $4.5 million. During the hearing on the bill, Barnes said she was awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on whether her measure is covered under the CARES Act.

According to her spokesman, Chirag Bhojwani, Barnes was part of a conference call Tuesday morning with officials from the White House and Treasury, and other speakers throughout the nation.

"They had a brief discussion about her queries and agreed we needed to do follow ups," he stated.

The speaker has received some newly received broad guidelines but is in the process of getting clarification, Bhojwani added.

Bill 359 is somewhat related to double pay concerns that have sparked two other compensation measures – Bills 257-35 and 361-35. These measures are more costly, ranging from $12 million to $18 million or more, respectively.

Potential funding sources

CARES Act funding has also been cited as a potential source to pay these costs but its applicability is in doubt. Last week, the governor said guidance was being requested from the Treasury on whether COVID-19 relief funds applied to double pay. If required to use local funds, she said she will need to look into furloughs.

On Monday, Bureau of Budget and Management Director Lester Carlson said the application of CARES Act funding continues to be updated but he only sees hazard pay as eligible. The government is already using CARES Act funding for hazard pay in the form of differential pay implemented through executive order.

Sen. Joe San Agustin explored Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement through his public hearing on Bill 361. San Agustin has not yet responded to inquiries from The Guam Daily Post regarding additional questions he may have submitted to government agencies or for communications he's had with FEMA.

Sen. Mary Torres, speaking during the public hearing on Bill 361 last week, urged colleagues to look further into why other jurisdictions did not apply double pay.

She asked whether San Agustin was aware of any other jurisdictions that paid double pay, to which he said double pay appears to be unique to Guam.

"And that's my point. Perhaps there's a reason other jurisdictions don't pay double pay, but actually have a tiered type of hazardous pay or differential pay, for good reason. I just want to leave that thought with everybody. If you were to establish what is sound policy going forward in any situation, not knowing what your economic situation is or your ability to make good on such a statute, that should give you a lot of caution to pause," Torres said.

San Agustin agreed with Torres and said double pay maybe should never have been a rule, but added that he sponsored Bill 361 to be consistent with an attorney general's opinion on double pay, which pointed to deficiencies in its application.

With regard to furloughs, San Agustin said everything else should be cut before furloughs take place. And with regard to CARES Act funding, that money should first be applied to the populace before GovGuam, he added.