Guam has received information that more test kits for the novel coronavirus are on the way.

Legislative health committee chairperson Sen. Therese Terlaje on Friday said the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services advised that more test kits are expected to arrive early next week.

The administration's policy director, Carlo Branch, told the Post on Friday morning that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero received information that more test kits would be sent to Guam soon.

Earlier this month, Public Health received one kit that can test 200 samples. A request for four more kits has been made with the CDC, but there is no word on when those kits will arrive.

A total of 100 tests were performed from March 12 through March 19, with conclusive results. Of those cases, 14 patients tested positive and 86 tested negative for COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

Branch said local government officials are looking at alternatives that include possibly getting test kits from other jurisdictions. He said the kits would have to be approved by the World Health Organization.

He added that President Donald Trump has relaxed restrictions regarding the use of commercial/private labs to test samples for the virus. GovGuam officials have since identified and contacted commercial partners and Branch said talks are ongoing to determine what labs outside of Public Health would be able to perform the tests using the kits available.

Guam senators have said their offices have been inundated with concerns from the medical community and the public over the lack of test kits and supplies available for Guam.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas also urged the governor to procure additional COVID-19 test kits with the $479,000 secured in grant funding from the CDC.