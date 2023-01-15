Officials note residents coming back to programs for rent, mortgage subsidies

The public health emergency for COVID-19 is over but island residents are still struggling to get by, according to updates provided Thursday by the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, the Department of Administration, and the Government of Guam Relief Center.

During an interagency meeting, updates were provided about various programs that have provided aid to residents, including the Emergency Rental Assistance program and the Homeowner Assistance Fund program.

“We have successfully launched our cycle five, which is officially the first cycle under ERA II. I believe, in the last meeting, we discussed what was coming forth. Increase in (area median income), there’s been a few changes in ERA II. The most significant change is that … for those that are qualified, we now can extend our assistance to up to 18 months total between ERA I and ERA II,” said Viki Lindlau, DOA's Emergency Rental Assistance program manager.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

So far, ERA has received 2,122 applications. Of those, 1,182 were deemed eligible while 380 were ineligible. The pending status of the remaining applicants is having its effect, according to Lindlau.

“And our huge backlog in review is starting to cause issues with landlords getting paid on time and whatnot. We continue to press forward with those processing. One of the biggest changes that we also experience with regards to displacement – this is specific for this group to know and we talked with (OHAPP director) Rob San Agustin about under cycle five of ERA II – we have limited assistance for those that are being displaced,” she reported to members.

Now, instead of 90 days as seen in cycle four, only 30 days of assistance can be provided.

“What we’ve done with the OHAPP office, with Rob, we update him weekly those people that are in displacement and their suspense dates, when their dates actually expire, so his team can have a heads up as to who may possibly be coming over to OHAPP,” Lindlau said.

Additionally, an OHAPP form has been implemented so that when a person is entered into displacement, OHAPP can have a record of the individual’s information to provide up to a 30-day head start to assist them if they are unable to get housing on their own.

“Many of those that we see on displacement are eligible for relocation, so we really try to push with them to get that done. I know that we had a couple of instances that that didn’t happen and we had to scramble to get Rob’s office and ourselves together to help these individuals,” she said.

Lindlau is hopeful pending funds allocated for ERA will be released fully so that the OHAPP can have a better assistance program for those that still need it.

"I can just say that out of the 2,122 applications that we have received, about 34% of them are what we call returning applicants, meaning they were maxed capped in cycle four and older under ERA I,” Lindlau said.

Because of the extension to 18 months of assistance, many who maxed out are reapplying for additional rounds of rental aid.

“We are able to continue to help but it’s unfortunately indicative of the trend which is going on, the fact that there are folks out there that still need more assistance. That’s what it’s looking like right now,” Lindlau said.

Continued need

Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center director Theresa Arriola asked what the reasons were behind the continued need for assistance.

It’s a question Lindlau said they have collected data to help answer.

“We definitely have the data because it’s on their applications. Let me preface this by saying in ERA II - it is not as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that you are eligible for assistance, it’s during the COVID-19 pandemic that you are eligible for assistance,” she said.

Lindlau clarified that eligibility factors in all hardship directly or indirectly related to the pandemic.

Arriola then, citing the end of the public health emergency, expressed her belief that people are supposed to be getting back to work, and how that would affect the number of people still requiring financial aid from the government.

“I am a little bit curious as to why there’s still a large number of people needing rental assistance if everything is opening up and they are starting their jobs out there, ... why is there still a significant number of folks?” Arriola asked. “It sounds like these folks have been struggling anyway and it has nothing to do with COVID-19 and their job being closed down because of COVID-19.”

Lindlau confirmed some clients have financial difficulties that predate the pandemic.

“You definitely hit the nail on the head on that one. I was just doing some recon earlier and all of our applicants under ERA I, about 78% of them, are low- or very-low-income. In other words, they met the (poverty) threshold. ... That’s possibly (why) they are not able to make their rent or pay the full amount,” Lindlau replied.

But the reality is that the funding for this assistance will not last forever.

“We are going to keep giving them until we can’t. But what are we doing to get them over that hump? Are we getting them into job fairs? Are we making it a requirement to go to job fairs or a requirement to do so many (applications) for job-seeking a month?" Arriola questioned. “We got to help them get to the point where they can make their rent. So if finding a job or skill building is the key, what are we doing to get them there?”

According to San Agustin, OHAPP does inquire with applicants if they are employed or want to become employed.

“We actually forwarded some to work on their resume. Once that’s done, we forward it to (Department of Labor) to work on it that way with the American Job Center. It is something that we are trying to really encourage,” San Agustin said.

But, as it stands, the ERA program does not require applicants to actively seek employment.

'Lopsidedness'

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, meanwhile, reminded members that the cost of living has increased since the pandemic.

“We need to factor in the fact that rental costs have increased, utilities costs have gone up and all these things. So it’s still pushing them down, even if they get those jobs. I mean, all of our power bills, every single one of us is shocked when opening the power bill because that’s what’s happening,” Hofmann said. “There’s a lopsidedness - increased rental costs, fewer available units so they can create the market. … Until we rightsize that, I think it’s going to constantly happen until we get to that point where people are going to agree and figure out to either lower the energy costs.”

While Arriola is in favor of helping those who truly need it, she is concerned the current approach is not going to be sustainable.

“We need to lift the standard of the people who are currently in the programs so we can better suit them so that they can get those jobs and we can help rightsize it. It’s not going to be everything but it’s going to help,” Arriola said.

She warned that if the standard is not raised in terms of employment, there is no moving forward.

“We are always going to be at this vulnerable stage,” Arriola said.

Homeowner Assistance Fund program director Audrey Topasna also reported a continued need for mortgage subsidies coming from local residents.

“After today we have received 1,709 applications for housing relief assistance. Of these applications, 1,255 have been approved for mortgage, utility and property tax assistance,” Topasna said.

To date, $7.2 million has been processed thus far, which is about 62% of what the U.S. Department of the Treasury awarded Guam in January 2022.

“That full award was at $11.5 million for direct services to help these eligible homeowners. The remaining relief amount today (Thursday) is at $4.3 million,” she said.

About 600 are applicants requesting for a continuation of assistance each month.

“The average monthly funding processed is about $700,000. With that said, we are estimating the funding to be exhausted in about six to eight months which is July and September of this year,” Topasna said.

The HAF program is currently on cycle four of application submissions.

“We opened that on Oct. 17, 2022, and today we are still accepting pre-applications and since Oct. 17 we received 269 pre-applications,” Topasna said.

Homeowners and renters have similar struggles, according to the program official.

“Some of the reasons (do) reflect on the high rise in cost of living, the increase in utility expenses. But there is a connection, in terms of continuing to be impacted by the pandemic,” Topasna said.

According to HAF data, while some receiving assistance are employed, they have not gone back to full-time work hours.

But, as Topasna pointed out, being deemed eligible isn’t a guarantee that a homeowner will receive the full $26,000 in available assistance.

“It’s really … as long as there is funding. … Once funding ends, … then there’s no more funding,” Topasna reminded homeowners.

Meanwhile, the relief center, which provided residents with assistance in applying for and following up on public assistance programs, has served thousands of residents since opening.

“(On Wednesday) the relief center turned 6 months old so, throughout the year of 2022, we had a total of 5,119 constituents visit our center, many of them seeking the programs that are available through either DOA or (the Department of Public Health and Social Services),” center program coordinator Peter Cruz said.

Through the end of 2022, 416 applications for public assistance were submitted via the relief center.

For Medicaid, the relief center assisted with 240 applications. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program saw 228 applications. Welfare programs had 113 applications, and a single application was processed for the Medically Indigent Program.

On the DOA side, ERA was popular among those who sought assistance through the relief center, with 396 applicants, along with 60 for continuance of assistance. For the HAF program, 159 applicants were assisted, with 20 seeking an extension of benefits.

The same day the report was given to interagency members, the relief center announced it was closed temporarily as a result of "building maintenance issues."

For the duration of the closure, residents seeking assistance will need to visit their respective offices. No date for reopening was provided in the release.