Health officials are monitoring an outbreak of a 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China.

“At this time, Guam is considered to be at low risk from the virus,” according to a press release from the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense. “Also, there are no direct flights from Wuhan City, China to Guam.”

Thailand and Japan have confirmed additional cases of 2019-nCoV in travelers from Wuhan, China. It is possible that more cases will be identified in the coming days, the release stated. This is an ongoing investigation.

“We’ve been warned about it,” said Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda DeNorcey. She said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been watching the situation in China closely.

She said this novel virus, is similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS- CoV) in that it evolved and when that happens “their genome structure changes (and) when this happens they become more virulent.”

DeNorcey said they have a process in place with the airport and airlines.

“It’s a 24-hour system … the airline can make the phone call when they land and let us know what’s going on and our epidemiologist is alerted,” she said, saying the patients are typically brought directly to the emergency room.

On Jan. 11, 2020, CDC updated the level 1 travel health notice, “practice usual precautions”, for Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China with additional information. The health notice was originally issued on Jan. 6.

Coronaviruses

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses - some cause illness in people. Other coronaviruses circulate among animals, including camels, cats, and bats, the release states.

Though it happens rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people such as has been seen with Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and SARS, officials stated.

Chinese authorities report most patients in the Wuhan City outbreak have been epidemiologically linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting a possible zoonotic origin to the outbreak. Chinese authorities additionally report that they are monitoring several hundred healthcare workers who are caring for outbreak patients; no spread of this virus from patients to healthcare personnel has been reported to date. Chinese authorities are reporting no ongoing spread of this virus in the community, but they cannot rule out that some limited person-to-person spread may be occurring.