Officials open child art contest

A magic themed flyer released by the Guam Childcare Art Contest announced they are back again and calling all young artists to share their creativity and flare with the community.

Elementary and middle school students are invited to submit their paintings, drawings, computer-generated artwork, and coloring pages where they can showcase their artistic talents.

Young artists are encouraged to participate once again as submissions will be accepted now through April 12.

In calling out this year's contestants, the December 2022 winners' inspirational artwork are proudly displayed on the Bureau of Child Care Services' website.

“The Guam Childcare Art Contest gave us the opportunity to celebrate our students’ creativity, engage them in the promotion of child care, and remind families of the support available as our island recovers,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release.

By participating, students have a chance to win prizes from Pacific Islands Club, Super American Circus PIC , Fokai & TheForce, Dear Tree Learning Center & Art Studio, Run Guam, Natibu Dance Academy and more.

For more information visit guamchildcare.com