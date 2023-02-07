It’s that time of year again when stakeholders get to nominate who they feel is the cream of the crop in the pool of Guam Department of Education teachers.

In honor of a teacher who is dedicated in and out of the classroom, GDOE is calling for nominations for the 2024 Teacher of the Year, the public school system announced in a release.

The winner of this year’s competition will succeed Stephanie Concepcion from Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School.

Through collaboration with fellow educators and advocating for the love of learning, Concepcion took home the 2022-2023 title.

Concepcion’s students believed that she was the reason why learning was so much fun. They also said that she truly cared about the students and put a smile on their faces every morning because of how special she was, according to Post files.

Students, parents, community partners, school administrators and teachers are encouraged to nominate who they believe to embody leadership, innovation and a philosophy of lifelong learning.

Nominations can be submitted through the main page of the GDOE website and at: https://tinyurl.com/GTOY2024Nominations.

The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Friday, March 3.