Officials plan permanent spay/neuter program

Local officials are looking to set up a permanent spay and neuter program in order to address concerns with Guam's stray animal population, according to Chelsa Muna-Brecht, director of the Department of Agriculture, who was updating members of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force on Tuesday about the status of ongoing stray animal roundups with village mayors.

The Mayors' Council of Guam Stray Animal Round Up Committee leadership met Wednesday with Cornell University professor Paul Maza, who led a spay/neuter program in Bahrain.

According to Muna-Brecht, Maza is hoping to visit Guam in June to set up a temporary spay/neuter clinic.

The director said the officials discussed nonsurgical options for spaying and neutering, programs tried in other countries, what needs to be provided to the professor and his team, how many dogs could be serviced while the team is here, and options for euthanization when the team is on island.

Maza set up three conditions for euthanization: If the dog is seriously injured, seriously ill or extremely aggressive. This doesn't differ from the roundup program, according to Muna-Brecht.

Strays taken from villages are sent to the Guam Animals in Need shelter, where they may be adopted. But if the animal is aggressive and GAIN agrees, the animal would be euthanized, Muna-Brecht said.

Right now, there is no spaying and neutering program open to the public or to address strays on Guam.

"A lot of people have their private veterinarians that they go to, and that's who they're going to continue going to. But for those who don't get regular veterinary care for their pets, then this would be more of an option for them," Muna-Brecht said regarding a permanent program.

The meeting with Maza helped identify resources needed to get his team and other groups to Guam, and helped push the island closer to bringing in the group to at least get the spay/neuter program started.

"And then possibly setting up a permanent recurring travel arrangement with them," Muna-Brecht said.

On Tuesday, she told the Islandwide Beautification Task Force that a permanent program would have 30 to 40 different traveling veterinarians. Muna-Brecht envisioned a quarterly rotation.

But a "sweet spot" would be to hire a permanent veterinarian to consistently perform spaying and neutering throughout the week, who can ideally perform several procedures in an hour, rather than the typical one or two, Muna-Brecht said.

GAIN wants someone on staff to perform this type of spaying and neutering regularly. A requirement for adoption is to spay/neuter the animal, but the standard wait time is about 2 months for the procedure.

For now, Muna-Brecht could not say when a permanent program could be set up on Guam.

"We're just trying to move as quickly as we can toward one," she said.

Officials are also working with Sen. Clynton Ridgell on amending Guam law so that veterinarians have "reciprocity" when coming from off island, Muna-Brecht said during the task force meeting.

"Because right now, they're only allowed to be on island and practice for about five days and then they have to leave," she said.

Other changes officials are working on include removing a restriction on releasing animals once they've been spayed or neutered and mandating microchipping.

Mayors began rounding up stray dogs and cats in February, beginning in Santa Rita. The program is moving to one village at a time and is now set up in Tamuning. However, some villages are also turning animals in to GAIN.

The GAIN shelter has an additional 11 kennels that were repaired and one more pending repairs, as of Tuesday, which are reserved for mayors for the strays, to avoid overcrowding. There have been some communications challenges because some mayors were bringing in dogs although their villages where not yet part of the roundup, nor did they notify Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, Muna-Brecht told the task force on Tuesday.

"It created a little bit of an influx and space issue. So we're working on that part," she said.

According to Paco, who heads the MCOG animal roundup committee, 42 stray dogs were turned in to GAIN in February between Santa Rita and Mongmong-Toto-Maite, and at least 11 cats from Santa Rita.

For Tamuning, 18 dogs and 2 cats were turned in as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera. Because other villages are turning in dogs and cats as well, Paco said he will do a head count at the end of the month to get a total

For years, residents have asked mayors to address the stray population in the villages.

"We're doing pretty good in this roundup," Paco said. "You know, at least we're trying."

However, Anna Van Seters, founder of the Guam-based Boonie Baby Foundation, stated that the focus should be on spaying and neutering the strays, removing their ability to reproduce.