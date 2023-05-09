Officials raise awareness of mental health

The month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month every year to serve as a reminder for everyone to prioritize their overall mental health.

Continuing its mission to support and strengthen the well-being of the island community, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center will be hosting outreach events throughout the month, according to a press release issued by the agency.

To increase awareness and lessen the stigma associated with mental health issues and its impact on individuals and the community, GBHWC established a calendar of planned events. The events are free to attend and open to the public, according to the release.

The agency's upcoming events will revolve around this year's theme, Minds Matter. The events will include training sessions on suicide prevention and mental health first aid, webinars on emotional wellness, festivals, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Our hope is that seeking out mental health services becomes the norm when we are struggling and need support,” said Theresa Arriola, GBHWC director. “We want to emphasize our culture of inafa’maolek – to make good – and encourage everyone to be a source of social support for those struggling with their mental health.”

Inafa’maolek is a phrase that encapsulates the CHamoru philosophy of reinstating harmony and order, according to Guampedia.

GBHWC encouraged the community to participate and take advantage of these resources.

The agency also reminded the community that it is available 24 hours a day via its Crisis Hotline, which can be reached by dialing 988.