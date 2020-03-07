Officials at Tiyan High School found a message tucked inside a clerk's inbox on Thursday, said Principal Sophia Duenas.

"It was a student," she said. "Letting us know that they are concerned for their safety here in Tiyan."

Duenas was among the education officials, lawmakers and mayors that assembled with teachers, staff and students at the Tiyan High gym Friday morning to talk about the bus stop attack in Dededo last week.

The attack, caught on camera, involved students beating on a schoolmate. It resulted in the arrest of a few students, including 17-year-old Haven Gail French, who is being tried as an adult.

"We all know here in Tiyan that we do have a safe environment ... but we should also know that some of our peers now are concerned for their safety," Duenas said.

The student who left the message at the clerk's inbox asked for more searches to ensure nothing dangerous was being brought on campus, something that Duenas said she believed the situation called for to ensure safety.

In the attack, French is alleged to have used a pocket knife, although he reportedly told police that he unfolded the blade and then put it back in the folded position before striking the victim in the head.

"I think the situation calls for more searches in school ... It's not because Tiyan High School is a bad school. We just want to ensure the safety for everyone," Duenas said.

She also asked students to recognize that they do have the community's support as evidenced by the teachers and officials present at the assembly.

"You have the support of your teachers, the staff in school. If you know of anything that's going among your friends that you know is going to hurt someone, then report it to someone, because we will take the measures to ensure that it does not happen," Duenas added.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he viewed the situation as a tragedy "because people got hurt, because kids made really bad decisions and because those kids that made those decisions are going to bear some very strong consequences.

"We're here to let you know that we're going to take the actions that we need to ensure your safety. We want you to also know that we hope to hear from Tiyan High School that you are going to be doubly committed to being kind to each other, to be helpful to each other, to be respectful to each other," he added.

Other speakers included Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, Dededo Mayor and Mayors' Council of Guam President Melissa Savares, Guam Education Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez and Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.