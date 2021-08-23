An 88-year-old man who had underlying health conditions and wasn't vaccinated died this weekend at the Guam Memorial Hospital. He is Guam's 145th COVID-19-related fatality.

According to the Joint Information Center, he died at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 14.

“We are facing a harsh reality each day, one where our loved ones are at risk,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “COVID-19 continues to test our community, and we must continue doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our people so we can avoid such tragic loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

24 hospitalized for COVID-19

As of the JIC's release shortly after 10 p.m., there were a reported 24 people in local hospitals - 15 of whom were at the Guam Memorial Hospital. That's one less than the governor reported earlier that evening in a special address to the island. One patient was released shortly after the video was recorded, spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin stated.

The U.S. Naval Hospital has no COVID-19 patients. GMH and Guam Regional Medical City reported the following, as of 7 p.m.:

• GMH: 16 patients, 4 of whom are in ICU and none on a ventilator

• GRMC: 9 patients, 1 of whom is in the ICU and on a ventilator

To date, there have been a total of 9,486 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 145 deaths, 682 cases in active isolation and 8,659 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 15.2.

Cases officially reported to DPHSS on Monday reflect results confirmed from Friday to Sunday.

On Monday, an additional 92 cases of COVID-19 were officially reported to DPHSS. These 92 cases were confirmed over a three day period, between Aug. 20-22, the JIC stated.

From Aug. 20 – 22, a total of 188 new cases of COVID-19 were officially reported. Ninety-six of these cases were previously reported by the JIC on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, 2021 and reflect results reported from DPHSS. The breakdown of reporting to DPHSS by day is as follows:

• Aug. 20: 35

• Aug. 21: 24

• Aug. 22: 33

Of the 188 cases, 75 cases were identified through contact tracing.

Guam COVID-19 Vaccination Update

As of Aug. 21, 832 additional residents received their first dose in a two-dose series, 158 residents received their dose in the single-dose series and an additional 350 residents have become fully vaccinated. To date, a total of 107,145 (78.61%) of Guam’s eligible population (residents 12 years and older) is fully vaccinated. This percentage includes 8,600 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 – 17, as well as Guam's fully vaccinated adult population of 98,545.

Eight GDOE Students Test Positive for COVID-19

On Monday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed eight positive cases for COVID-19 involving students. The cases were identified at:

• Agana Heights Elementary School

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School

• Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School

• Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School

• Inarajan Elementary School

• Luis P. Untalan Middle School

• John F. Kennedy High School

• Tiyan High School

In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index cases in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, Aug. 24.