Officials report 16th COVID-19 -related fatality

Guam’s 16th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:50 a.m. this morning.

The patient was a 49-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27, according to the Joint Information Center.

“In less than a week, we mourned the passing of five individuals to COVID-19. It is with deep sadness that we must announce the passing of a 16th person to this virus. First Gentleman Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“To the people of Guam, we each play a role in fighting this deadly virus. Stay home, wear your masks, and social distance. Let’s protect ourselves and our loved ones and together, we can save lives.”