Health officials have added two people who died in September and January to the list of fatalities related to COVID-19. The two deaths brings Guam's total fatalities tied to the virus to 136.

It's unclear why they're being added to the list months later considering they were tested at hospitals.

The 135th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Sept. 23, 2020. The patient was a 51-year-old female with underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center. She was admitted to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Aug. 28, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

The 136th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Jan. 11, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old female with underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. She was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 29 and tested positive upon admission. The patient expired at home after being discharged from GMH.

“The passing of a loved one is never easy, but it can be especially difficult given the uncertainties still surrounding COVID-19. We hope these families find some comfort, and Jeff, Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

According to the Friday night JIC press release, there were two new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 347 tests performed on April 1. One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine. To date, there have been a total of 7,812 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths, 27 cases in active isolation, and 7,649 not in active isolation.