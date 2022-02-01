Officials report 4 more COVID-19-related deaths, 777 new cases

Four more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported by the Joint Information Center Tuesday night.

The 291st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 21. The patient was an 81-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 21.

The 292nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 31. The patient was an 85-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 25.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 293rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Jan. 31. The patient was a 68-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 31.

The 294th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 31. The patient was a 98-year-old male, vaccinated, who tested positive on Jan. 31.

“Governor Lou, First Gentleman Jeff, and I carry the sadness and sorrow along with their families. Losses like these are so great in our small community,” said acting Gov. Josh Tenorio. “Help your family members by monitoring their health, especially those who are elderly or sick. Please do not wait to get treatment or visit your doctor if you are feeling sick.”

There, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 777 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,868 specimens analyzed on Jan. 31. Of those, 139 of the cases were reported by the Department of Defense.

There are 39 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. Of those, two are in the intensive care unit at GMH with one patient on a ventilator.

Officials reminded residents to be aware of emergency signs, particularly among family members who are elderly or have comorbidities.

Older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, according to the JIC report.

Serious chronic medical conditions include:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Lung disease

Obesity

Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus)

Chronic liver disease

Chronic renal disease

Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition

Current or former smoking

Officials said residents should call 911 if they or a family member or friend is having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, experiencing new confusion, is unable to wake or stay awake, or has bluish lips or face.

Individuals who are sick are advised to:

Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.