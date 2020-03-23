There's scam encouraging people to go online to fill in their census information and upon completion you'll receive a stimulus check.

"This message is false," a Joint Information Center press release stated. "There are no 2020 Census of Guam responses tied to COVID-19 stimulus funds. The official Census of Guam website is 2020census.guam.gov."

Officials reiterated that there is no online option to complete the Census for Guam residents. Additionally, they reminded the community "to only share official, verified information."

April is right around the corner but with scare of COVID-19 in the IRS announced it is pushing back the tax filing deadline - from April 15 to July 15. Because Guam mirrors the U.S. Tax Code, this extension applies to local tax filers.

As of March 22, 2020, there were 27 positive cases of COVID-19 on Guam with one (1) COVID-19 related death. There will be additional results later this evening once today’s test results are finalized.

SBA Low-Interest Loans Available

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Guam small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses. The interest rate for private, non-profit organizations is 2.75 percent. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years and are available to entities without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship. Refer to the attached, official SBA Press Release for more information.

Tax Filing Date Extended

The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced today that the income tax filing due date is extended from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

In line with this, taxpayers will be able to defer income tax payments which are due on April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020 without penalties and interest. This is an automatic extension; therefore, taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms with the DRT. Taxpayers requiring additional time to file beyond the July 15, 2020 deadline must request for an extension by filing Form 4868.

Notice of Census Scam

The Joint Information Center is aware of a viral message circulating on social media and chat groups purporting that by filling out a census form online you would receive a stimulus check. This message is false. There are no 2020 Census of Guam responses tied to COVID-19 stimulus funds. The official Census of Guam website is 2020census.guam.gov. There is no online option to complete the Census for Guam residents. The community is reminded to only share official, verified information.

DPHSS Prior Authorizations

The Division of Public Welfare, Bureau of Health Care Financing Administration (BHCFA) within the Department of Public Health and Social Services will continue its program operations:

Effective March 17, 2020, Medical Providers are requested to reschedule all appointments for child and adult physicals as well as Early and Periodic Screenings, Diagnostics, and Treatment Services (EPSDT).

Prior Authorization Request: Medical Providers are encouraged to submit their request for Prior Authorization via fax to 735-7476 or via email to claraslie.santos@dphss.guam.gov and/or lillian.manuel@dphss.guam.gov. The following information is required:

• Name of Provider

• Provider Telephone & Fax Number

• Full Name of Patient

• Patient D.O.B

• Case Number

• Picture ID

• Certificate of medical necessity of services requested

• Prescription of Services, including the patient's contact number and email address

Provider Claims Submission is located at Mangilao, Castle Mall, Unit #5.

Processing of Prior Authorization, EPSDT Referral, Medicare Buy-In, and Off-Island Referrals are all located at Mangilao, Castle Mall, Unit #7.

For any questions related to public welfare services, please contact the respective numbers below:

Provider's Claims

Submission: (671) 735-7237

Prior Authorization: (671) 735-7473

EPSDT Referrals, Child Physical Prior Authorization, Medicare Buy-In: (671) 735-7474

Off-Island Referral: (671) 474-7231

Active Clients of Senior Citizens and Adult Day Care Centers to Continue Receiving Meals

The Division of Senior Citizens within the DPHSS, along with its partners, Mayors’ Council of Guam (Senior Center Operations and Adult Day Care Center) and Kloppenburg Enterprises, Inc. have coordinated for the continuation of Congregate Meals at Senior Centers.

Effective today, and until further notice, active seniors who attend Senior Center programs are able to have a family member pick up their meals from the Senior Citizens Center or Adult Day Care Center they attend that serves as Congregate Sites. The exceptions are the meals for seniors who attend the Adult Day Care Dementia Center site; their meal pick up site will be at the Adult Day Care Center in Macheche, Dededo.

Drive-Thru Service:

Upon arriving at the Senior Center, the family member must remain in their car. Cars will be directed through a designated entry point to pick up the meals between 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Access Service:

For seniors who are not able to have their meals picked up for them, meals will be dropped off to their homes. For additional information, contact:

• Senior Center Operations at (671) 477-3454;

• Adult Day Care Program at (671) 788-7155;

• Information Unit, Division of Senior Citizens at (671) 638-3812/3815/3819

Medical Triage Hotline Numbers for COVID-19

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians:

• (671) 480-7859

• (671) 480-6760/3

• (671) 480-7883

• (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

These numbers are operational daily, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are limited to medical-related inquiries only.

DPHSS Counseling Hotline Numbers for COVID-19

DPHSS recommends that those feeling distress or anxiety due to the pandemic call the Counseling Hotlines, which provide live crisis counseling.The phone lines are multilingual, text capable, and confidential:

• (671) 988-5375

• (671) 683-8802

• (671) 686-6032

These numbers are operational daily, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For media inquiries, contact the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.