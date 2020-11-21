Officials report Guam's 102nd, 103rd COVID-19-related fatalities; 36 new COVID-19 cases

The deaths of two people have been linked to COVID-19, raising Guam's total fatalities to 103, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 102nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 20. The patient was a 37-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 6 and was a known positive case.

Guam’s 103rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 20. The patient was a 51-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25 and tested positive upon admission.

"To their family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences. May your memories bring you strength during this difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Throughout this pandemic, I have heard people compare COVID-19 to the seasonal flu; however, I strongly caution anyone making this comparison. COVID-19 is cold, ruthless, and numbing. It isolates people from those they love and prevents us from comforting each other when it is most needed. We cannot let our resolve falter, and I ask everyone to do what is necessary to save lives."

36 new cases

Just after midnight Saturday, the JIC reported results from Thursday, Nov. 19, showing 36 new cases out of 467 tests conducted.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to ​6,452. Of those who tested positive previously, 4,430 have completed isolation and 1,919 ​people currently are in active isolation.

Of the ​36​ newly confirmed cases, ​four were identified through contact tracing, and five cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 20, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is ​15.7​. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

One GDOE employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Nov. 20, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one GDOE employee from Liguan Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly. Areas of the campus will be cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.