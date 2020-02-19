Former Yona Mayor Ken Joe Ada is being remembered as outgoing and friendly.

“We express our deepest condolences at the passing of a colleague of the Mayors’ Council of Guam,” the council stated.

Ada died Tuesday morning, council Executive Director Angel Sablan confirmed. Ada was 37.

“We are just all very saddened," said Sablan. “He was a very outgoing and friendly guy. He would always show heart and it’s sad to see him go this way ... As a very young mayor, he wanted the youth of his village to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio offered condolences to Ada's family and friends. "Mayors serve at the center of our communities and, as a son of Guam, Ken Joe’s heart belonged to Yoña," their joint statement said. We pray for his eternal rest and we thank him for his service to our people.”

Acting Speaker Telena Nelson said, "Mayor Ada had within him an everlasting light that fostered love and laughter in our island community, and especially in his village of Yona. The people of Guam will never forget his infectious love of life and generosity of spirit, or his natural ability to turn strangers into good friends, and a village into a true community."

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje stated, "My deepest condolences to his family and especially his children."

Ada served as village mayor from Jan. 7, 2013, to Jan. 2, 2017.

Rosary is being held at St. Francis Church, Yona, at 7:30 p.m. today and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.