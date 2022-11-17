Employees of Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense should be back at their worksites today, following two days of investigations into the source of a "foul" smell that caused a precautionary evacuation of their Agana Heights headquarters.

Officials with the Guam Fire Department and the Guam National Guard were activated to handle potentially hazardous materials on Tuesday after a "foul odor" was reported at the E-911 call center that operates within GHS/OCD.

"For safety reasons, the entire building was evacuated," Jenna Blas, the agencies' spokeswoman stated. "(Monday) evening, GFD Hazmat units conducted further ventilation and air monitoring operations to ensure air quality, which resumed (Tuesday) morning."

Assessments were completed by Tuesday afternoon, although the cause of the smell was not found, according to GFD.

"Although the source of odor could not be identified, air monitoring has confirmed the building is safe and normal operations will resume," GFD spokesman Nick Garrido stated. "GFD's 911 capability remains operational and has not experienced interruptions in service."

Garrido confirmed that one employee reported having medical symptoms related to the odor, and was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital for observation. The evacuation was conducted in part because of the reaction, he stated.