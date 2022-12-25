Officials seek comments on plan to release sihek onto new islands

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released for public comment a draft environmental assessment regarding the proposed introduction of the Guam kingfisher on The Nature Conservancy's Cooper Island Nature Preserve, which is encompassed by the Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.

The Fish and Wildlife Service, Guam Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources, The Nature Conservancy, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Sedgwick County Zoo, and Zoological Society of London have been engaged in an ongoing partnership for the recovery of the Guam kingfisher, or sihek.

The bird is endemic to Guam but has been extinct in the wild for more than 30 years due to predation by the brown tree snake, according to a release from the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums initiated the Guam Bird Rescue Project in response to the population decline of native Guam birds, and between 1984 and 1986, 29 sihek were translocated to zoos in the continental U.S. to start a captive breeding program.

According to the draft environmental assessment, there are now about 139 of the birds in human care at various facilities.

“While breeding success in sihek has improved over time, a limiting factor in achieving the partial recovery objective of 250 captive sihek is space for housing birds as well as the cost associated with holding birds,” the assessment stated, adding that sihek are more challenging to raise in captivity than other species in their order due to aggressive territorial behavior and feeding expenses.

Certain factors pose risks to such a small population, and two separate population viability analyses had demonstrated rapid declines in the captive population under current conditions.

In August, the Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners proposed the experimental release of the sihek to Palmyra Atoll, which is between Hawaii and American Samoa.

“Increases in reproductive output require finding locations to house these additional birds. Expansion to existing facilities is being initiated and explored, but doubling existing capacity is unlikely. Suitable release sites remain unavailable on Guam due to the continued presence of the brown tree snake. A third option was developed: to release sihek into the wild outside its historical range in areas of suitable habitat without threat of brown tree snake or other similar predators,” the draft assessment stated.

The assessment analyzes the potential effects to the human environment, alternative actions, and whether such effects may be significant, according to the release from the Fish and Wildlife Service.