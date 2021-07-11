Officers from the Central Precinct Command entertained an arson complaint that occurred within the parking lot of Chamorro Gardens, in Toto, on July 1.

Video surveillance footage shows a white sedan entering the rear parking lot of Chamorro Gardens at about 5:46 a.m. A man gets out of the car then sets fire to a white Toyota Corolla that's parked between other cars in the apartment building's parking stall.

The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from the community relative to this case.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.