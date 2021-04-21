Lawmakers heard mixed testimony Tuesday on bills intended to streamline the adoption process, as well as allow mothers in distress to anonymously call emergency services and hand off their infant to medical service providers.

Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan, whose agency has been working collaboratively to address backlogged Child Protective Services cases since late January, spoke in opposition to Bill 108-36, legislation that amends Guam rules on adoptions. She's concerned over a lack of regulation around adoption agencies.

Under current law, infants relinquished under the Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act are placed in foster custody, a process that may involve placement into multiple homes, according to the author of Bill 108, Sen. Mary Torres.

Bill 108 inserts adoption agencies into the chain of custody and allows infants to be placed with pre-approved adoptive families.

"I believe it too broadly enables anyone to set up shop here with a business license without first putting in procedural safeguards or regulatory processes to do so," Brennan said. "Even childcare facilities on Guam have a licensure process. ... I believe we need to further look at it and clarify."

Bill 109-36, which would allow a distressed mother to call 911 to relinquish her infant, similarly inserts adoption agencies into the chain of custody.

When asked to elaborate, Brennan asked what the requirements would be if her neighbor, for example, wanted to open up an adoption agency.

"That still has not been answered. And so that is a concern, and ... we are concerned about human trafficking," Brennan said.

Theresa Arcangel, the chief human services administrator at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, echoed Brennan's sentiments.

"I think we need to do a study first in how effective this adoption agency is, who regulates them and what is in place to ensure that we are providing higher quality services to be of greater efficiency," Arcangel said.

She added that she believed sustainable funding is needed to support the Bureau of Social Services at Public Health, which houses CPS and the adoption and home study services unit.

Torres noted that any adoption agency that's established on Guam will be licensed in accordance with local laws. She asked representatives from Ohala’ Adoptions, a nonprofit adoption agency brought up in September 2019, whether they saw concerns with adoptions agencies coming in and the likelihood of human trafficking.

Lori Boss, a director at Ohala', said CPS has "all control" as far as the Safe Haven Act is concerned.

"To be able to give physical custody, we have to be on a list, or anyone that would have an agency here, has to be on a list with CPS to be able to say, if we have three agencies on island, it would go from one agency, the next baby would go to the next agency and so on," Boss said.

Torres stated that she believed Brennan's concerns are apart from the intent of Bill 108 and its amendments regarding the chain of custody.

Brennan said she would like to work with Torres to ensure there is oversight or a certification process for adoption agencies.

As Torres noted in press release after the hearing, Ohala’ Adoptions, the Safe Haven Pregnancy Center, Harvest House and the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority supported Bills 108 and 109.

"Bills 108 and 109 have one goal in mind: to ensure every abandoned infant finds a safe and loving home. To do that, we need both Child Protective Services and an equally robust adoption system," Torres stated in the release. "I want to thank every foster parent, crisis worker, and service provider for their passionate testimony today. You’ve opened your homes for our children in need; we’ll be working to move these policies forward on your behalf."