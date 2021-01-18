Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, and the command team of the Guam National Guard were in attendance Sunday morning to wish the troops well at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport as they departed to Washington, D.C., in support of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"Thank you, and thank you to your families, for supporting you in stepping up to the task," stated Gov. Leon Guerrero. "Please go forth to our nation's capital and protect our democracy, our freedom and our security. On behalf of the people of Guam and as your commander in chief, we wish you the best, we wish you safety, and our prayers are that you come home safely to us."

The platoon-sized element of approximately 30 soldiers will join 20,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from all the states and territories, set to perform security functions in and around the Capitol over the coming days. Guam is the most geographically remote contingent to send support to this National Guard mission.

Information was provided in a press release.