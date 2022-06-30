Government of Guam finance officials testified Wednesday that they do not support Bill 290-36, a measure that would create a two-year business privilege tax exemption for retail liquid fuel sales.

Sen. James Moylan introduced the bill as one more measure to curb prices at the gas pump, a goal shared by other tax-related legislation introduced this year. A six-month moratorium on fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes went into effect last week, and that immediately resulted in a marginal decrease in prices.

However, the moratorium is projected to result in a few million dollars worth of lost revenue for the Guam Highway Fund, which is used to support road projects. A General Fund appropriation was used to offset that loss.

BPT exemptions are also projected to result in lost revenue, this time for the General Fund. But while the fund has seen collections in excess of projections year after year, Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson said that doesn't mean GovGuam should "automatically cut the tree down."

"We should grow more trees," Carlson told lawmakers Wednesday.

He said there are major needs on island, including road construction projects that aren't funded with federal money. Moreover, the cost of constructing a new Simon Sanchez High School has been estimated at $120 million and the project does not yet have a dedicated funding source. Carlson said that issue will be discussed during a hearing on the matter today.

"Bearing that in mind, and the reduction for two years in the BPT, it's going to take a couple years, three years, to build the school. Maybe there's some compromise, but we need to be very certain about what it is that we have as far as operating revenues for the government of Guam moving forward," Carlson said.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has forwarded a number of proposals to help residents hurting from rising prices, such as the third round of Prugråman Salåppe', which is already underway. On Monday, the department received more than 800 online applications and about 80 hard copy applications, according to Birn.

'Unsettling influences'

The DOA director also expressed concern with "unsettling influences" on revenue collections and cash flow.

The first 3% of BPT collections are pledged under bond covenants, meaning a reduction or exemption can't fall below that threshold, according to discussions Wednesday. That also means Bill 290 as written would violate bond covenants.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation estimated that a 2% BPT exemption would have a General Fund impact between $8.75 million and $11 million over two years, assuming no increase in fuel prices.

But if the price at the pump rises in accordance with recent trends, the General Fund impact would be about $14.1 million to about $17.7 million over two years, DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said Wednesday.

Officials did not have an estimate of how much savings for consumers could result from exempting fuel sales from 2% BPT, but Mansapit-Shimizu said they could review that figure.

Mobil Oil Guam Inc. testified that it would factor in removal of the BPT in its pricing, but also submitted some recommendations for displaying BPT information to consumers, which is another requirement of Bill 290.

IP&E Holdings LLC, another fuel company, testified that a tax information requirement in the bill would result in additional administrative costs that would have to be factored into pricing. General counsel for the company stated that displaying information at their retail locations and website could be an effective means of communicating the impact of a liquid fuel tax suspension, although they did have concerns with identifying the BPT specifically.