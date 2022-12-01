Agency officials have extended their support of a trio of measures seeking to prolong assistance with fuel costs and power bills. Lawmakers held a public hearing on the measures Wednesday, which come just ahead of the Guam Legislature's December session this term. All three proposals are listed as potential agenda items, but they need to fulfill certain requirements before they can be brought onto the session floor, including undergoing a public hearing.

Bill 358-36, from Sen. Joe San Agustin, proposes to extend the six-month moratorium on fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes first enacted in June. That initial measure, called the Gas Tax Relief Act, was intended to help reduce fuel costs for residents amid skyrocketing prices at the pump.

In prolonging the Gas Tax Relief Act, Bill 358 would authorize the governor to use $5.1 million from any funding source in order to cover the impact of extending the tax moratorium.

The remaining two measures, Bill 357-36 and Bill 359-36, have the same goal of extending the power credit program enacted back in July - although they differ in language. November was the last applicable month for the credit program, which is ending just as the cost of power received another rate hike.

Bill 359, also from San Agustin, would authorize the governor to spend $26.3 million from any funding source to finance the credit program extension. Bill 357, from Speaker Therese Terlaje, specifically identifies excess fiscal year 2022 general fund revenues.

The general fund ended fiscal 2022 with about $47.5 million above adopted revenues, based on unaudited reports, and taking into consideration other appropriations against the excess.

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research made note of shortfalls in special funds that may need to be covered by the general fund. However, the agency still supports the measures, and suggested that fiscal 2022 excess be used to fund extensions of the fuel tax moratorium and power credit program.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn read out testimony Wednesday on behalf of BBMR and added that DOA also supported the bills.

Shortfalls in special fund revenues round out to about $8 million, according to Birn. But that amount isn't necessarily what needs to be addressed by the general fund.

"The net fund balance, we haven't yet calculated that because the fiscal closing for receipt of all the relevant invoices that we have to account for is today. But I do expect it to be less than that $8 million. Any resulting shortfall generally will be made up by the general fund," Birn said.

Sen. Telo Taitague discussed other potential financial obligations for the government of Guam - questioned costs in federal awards and the possible reduction in federal Medicaid coverage.

"Questioned costs on the federal side, that was almost $40-some million in questioned costs. I know it's dwindled down, at least $23 million of that has been dwindled down from the (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program) forgiveness. ... What is the status on that?" Taitague asked Birn Wednesday.

Birn said they haven't heard from all federal agencies yet, and those agencies don't have to address any issues, with matters considered resolved after three years without action.

But there were three findings that relate to "different parts of public health funding" and those were resolved without adverse consequence, with the relevant department being told to proceed, Birn added.

The Medicaid shortfall will happen if Guam's increased Federal Matching Assistance Percentage (FMAP) is not extended by Congress. This is the portion that the federal government pays in Medicaid. For now, the bulk of that percentage is scheduled to end in mid-December.

Birn said, "nobody knows" if the shortfall will happen, but there is "every indication" that Congress is aware of the Medicaid issue.

"Every indication is that when they pass the (federal budget bill) ... that they will in fact continue a more favorable FMAP percentage. Maybe not the 83% we get now, but certainly better than the 55% that it would default to," Birn said.

The shortfall for GovGuam, should the FMAP revert to a 55% federal share, would be about $30 million in a full year, according to Birn. The shortfall would be less for fiscal 2023, as the year has already started. And, it would hover around $21 million, Birn added.

"But as I say, every indication is (federal officials) haven't thought that they've given Guam too much funding," Birn added.