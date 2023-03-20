Officials suspend search for missing male free diver, 31

The search for a 31-year-old free diver who went missing while spearfishing in the waters off Orote Point has been suspended by local and federal partners.

Earlier Sunday morning, Guam Fire Department spokesperson Nick Garrido told The Guam Daily Post the search area had been adjusted.

"Currently we have shifted our search area south of the last known area from Orote Point towards Agat,” Garrido told the Guam Daily Post at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Around dusk, Garrido announced an assessment was made "to suspend the joint operation pending further evidence or discovery," and later clarified both federal and local officials suspended their respective search activities.

"The Guam Fire Department extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the diver," Garrido stated. The diver has not been identified by authorities.

Part of group on 'excursion'

The search did recover the speargun used by the missing diver, found around noon Friday. The man was reported missing at 6 p.m. Thursday.

At the time, GFD stated the spearfisherman was with a group, but “failed to return to the boat.”

According to an update Saturday from the U.S. Coast Guard, the man was "part of a group of seven aboard the vessel on an excursion" spearfishing near the Blue Hole.

"Watchstanders immediately coordinated with Guam Fire Department personnel, and (U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25) diverted two helicopters from a nearby training mission. (Coast Guard Sector Guam) diverted U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard from its offshore patrol and directed the launch of two 29-foot response boat-small crews from Station Apra Harbor," the local Coast Guard stated Saturday.

The spearfisher reportedly was last seen wearing a red wetsuit and red fins.

The initial search concentrated search efforts toward the shoreline and Apra Harbor and a command post was established on the nearby beach, officials said.

The Coast Guard also issued an urgent broadcast to mariners advising them to keep an eye out in the area for any possible sightings, however, the man remained missing as of press time Sunday.

“Based on drift models and the use of self-locating datum marker buoys, our search is expanding offshore,” Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Crose, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam search and rescue mission coordinator for the case, said in the update. “We’re continuing to coordinate with our partners at the Guam Fire Department. We appreciate the support from the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five in the search Friday.”

The conditions of the waters off Orote Point at first light were not ideal for the search, which began Thursday evening. GFD's Garrido told the Post Sunday morning that ocean conditions were an issue for responders in the previous days.

"Current waters are fairly calm as compared to the small craft advisory that was issued over the past couple days,” he said Sunday.