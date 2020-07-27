Officials: Temperature checks at school, not on bus

School bus drivers will not be expected to check the temperatures of students before they board the buses, according to officials from both the Department of Public Works and Guam Department of Education.

"(Drivers') primary job is student safety and driving the bus. Students will be temperature-checked when they arrive at school," said DPW Director Vince Arriola.

Education officials also addressed the issue during a virtual general membership meeting of the Guam Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, during which the question was asked about screening prior to boarding buses.

"At this point, (DPW is) not planning to do temperature checks. Part of it is just the need to safely operate the buses. As they stop in the middle of the street, they're trying to get students on board or letting them off as efficiently as possible. And I think adding the temperature check, DPW is indicating some concern with the amount of time the bus and the traffic will be stopped," Guam DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez told chamber members.

The education department's strategy is to reinforce screening at home and for students to avoid coming to school if they detect COVID-19 symptoms.

"But if they do come and they get on a bus, with the facial coverings and with the physical distancing and disinfection of school buses in place, when they arrive at school, the plan is to temperature-check them as they get off the bus," Fernandez said.

DPW provides busing for both private and public school students.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said he has asked the Office of Civil Defense to identify a pipeline of additional buses and drivers, possibly from the private sector, in case they are needed to accommodate students next school year.