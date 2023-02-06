Officials to debrief on delayed transport of power plant parts

The northbound transport of massive power plant parts from the Port Authority of Guam in Piti to the site of a new power plant in Dededo was supposed to take 12-16 hours to complete. Instead, the effort took nearly 24 hours of travel, repair work and necessary stops for a 22-axle, self-propelled modular trailer to cool or be refueled.

Initially, the trailer, loaded with equipment, was supposed to begin its 1 mph trek at 2 p.m. Saturday, but the start was delayed about three hours, according to Tyler Matanane, spokesperson for Power on the Move, the communications campaign for the project.

Matanane told The Guam Daily Post on Saturday the delays were attributed to needed repairs to the trailer, in order to ensure safe transport.

“This is the first heavy haul transport for the Ukudu project, and the experts took extra time to ensure all the equipment and personnel were absolutely secure for the 12-mile trek. The extra time equated to extra care and precautions,” Matanane said in a press release.

By Sunday morning, the effect of the extra time on the northbound move was clear.

Instead of arriving at the site of the Ukudu Power Plant by no later than 6 a.m., Power on the Move announced the delays would mean the parts would arrive at their destination in Dededo at noon.

But the convoy, which included security personnel escorting the trailer, and heavy equipment personnel walking alongside it, continued to make its way through the road leading to the plant after 2 p.m., the Post observed.

Matanane praised the efforts of the crew and support staff when she was reached over the phone. She said the round-the-clock work amounted to the group being the “MVPs” of the transport project.

The release on the delays also offered an explanation of what caused the trip to be longer than officials estimated.

“It’s a massive undertaking when you place 167 tons of cargo on 22 axles of diesel-powered machinery, and you have to maneuver that around obstacles while keeping traffic flowing and everyone safe. We had some mechanical issues, the SPMT required longer cooling periods and we needed to refuel a couple of times throughout the night and early morning, but we are determined to complete this transport today,” stated William Best, vice president and general manager of Smithbridge Guam.

Officials in charge of planning and executing the multiple rounds of transport trips will be holding a debrief to uncover more details, and learn how to improve the process, Matanane said.

She said the next transport is being scheduled, and that future trips would likely include weekdays.

“When we’re doing the other moves, we’re expecting it to be a lot smoother - especially now that we know how the first move went,” she told the Post, later adding, “This was probably a worst-case scenario in terms of the timing of it getting to Ukudu. But we did expect it to be the roughest out of all the moves (because of the size of the parts being transported).”

Return trip to port

The trailer was scheduled to leave the Ukudu plant at 10 p.m. Sunday, and arrive back at the port by 2 a.m. Monday. Lane closures are not expected for the southbound trip, though motorists will need to pass by the trailer, which will be utilizing the outer, or rightmost, lanes during its return to the port.

“This first move is the heaviest cargo to traverse Guam’s roads and, despite the delayed arrival time at the Ukudu site, moving slowly and steadily has managed to keep all bridges and culverts and, most importantly, crew and community members, safe,” Power on the Move stated.