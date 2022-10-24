Officials to study why Guam has high rates of infant and maternal deaths

It's no secret that Guam's shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists has had an impact on mothers and their unborn children.

Although health officials have a "gut feeling" the lack of care contributes to the island's high fetal and maternal mortality rates, they have yet to gather evidence to support their hypothesis.

Employees with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services recently noted that across the United States maternal deaths during pregnancy and delivery have increased — a trend that started prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“COVID-19 probably made it a little worse. We do know that Guam has a high maternal mortality rate,” Ann Pobutsky, DPHSS territorial epidemiologist, told local media and the community during a COVID-19 briefing last week.

The department received a grant recently from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fund a review that is expected to get to the bottom of why Guam’s maternal mortality rate is higher than the national average.

“To do a review of maternal deaths and we are going to go back ten years - and yes, I believe it was two women who died and were pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, yes, Guam has a very high maternal mortality, not every year women die. But a look at the trend, it is much higher than the U.S. and so is our fetal mortality rate,” Pobutsky said.

These are the initial issues Guam has just started to address under the maternal-child health program through the CDC grant. The first step is to understand the “whys” behind the data, she said.

“We don’t know. That’s why we are going to have a review committee and start looking at what issues, I think some of it is related to obesity, could be lack of prenatal care, it could be not having access to care, why are they not going in and just women dying, we don’t know,” Pobutsky said. “That’s why we are going to establish a review committee.”

A lack of prenatal care and access to prenatal care are issues that have been highlighted recently by health care providers on island, stemming from the shortage of OB-GYNs locally. The current crop of women's health doctors can make getting a pregnancy-related appointment difficult.

The shortage of OB-GYNs was of such concern that a local health crisis was declared by island physicians.

In August, Dr. Hoa Nguyen, a provider at American Medical Center, said, “This is where they (expectant moms) become high-risk OB, the mother will have delayed prenatal care or no prenatal care at all and when they show up for delivery, they become high-risk now because the physician that delivers them have absolutely no idea of the background, history, what risks they have. So that puts the newborn at great risk."

A month later, Guam Memorial Hospital stated there had been an increase in the number of critically ill newborns at the hospital.

But, Pobutsky said, there is no hard evidence now to make definitive conclusions of what contributes to or causes these scenarios. The MCH review committee would be composed of individuals concerned about the issues, she said.

“Then we will try to find out. That’s the whole purpose of this grant. There’s eight states and one territory, that’s us, that received the grants for this year. But maternal mortality is a trend in the U.S. that has gone up," she said.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, concurred with Pobutsky that Guam has “always” had problems with maternal mortality rates and also pointed toward a lack of prenatal care as a culprit.

“Part of that is because people do not seek care when they are pregnant, especially people from the outer islands. Typically, when they are back in their islands they don’t really seek care that much, they just go to the hospital to deliver and basically that’s the care that they have,” Leon Guerrero said.

But that’s just one possible factor, he said, another is preexisting health conditions.

“We do have issues with people who have comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, and they are not taking good care of themselves when they are pregnant,” Leon Guerrero said. “I think a combination of no prenatal care or little prenatal care plays a role.”

The review of Guam’s maternal mortality rate over the last ten years will help to verify health officials' assumptions, the doctor said.

“That’s what the study is for, to try to verify that. That is what the gut feeling is, but we don’t have any proof. So that’s what this grant is for, to see what causes the increase in fetal and maternal deaths,” Leon Guerrero said.

While gathering the data lies ahead, health officials already have identified which ethnicities have higher rates of fetal and maternal deaths.

“We do know that it’s CHamoru women and Chuukese women who are disproportionately affected. We do see over a 25-year period a few Filipinas, occasionally some others, but those are the groups that stand out. So there’s something going on in those two populations,” Pobutsky said.

Getting to the bottom of the contributing factors isn’t going to delay the local health department from engaging the community before the results are received, he said.

“We are not going to actually wait for the grant study to get the results, like I said, there is a gut feeling and so, what Public Health is going to be trying to do in coordination with the Guam Memorial Hospital is to try to get more obstetricians on island to help get more access for prenatal care, especially for those with no insurance or Medicaid,” Leon Guerrero said. “We are trying to establish that and go forward to add more clinic hours to those individuals."