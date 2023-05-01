Officials use education to tackle stray dog population, little fire ants

Guam’s stray animal population has been an endemic issue for the Department of Agriculture. In addition to defending the island from pesky invasive species, the department’s beefed-up educational outreach program is starting to make an impact, according to Chelsa Muna-Brecht, the director of the department.

She gave credit to the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, while reporting during the monthly meeting of the Island Beautification Task Force, overseen by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, that the impact of the stray population is “telling.”

“In 2019, a total of 6,216 stray animals were brought into (Guam Animals In Need), 895 (were) adopted out, and 4,664 were euthanized. In 2023, we are already hitting roughly 1,173 animals brought in for the first three months; 122 (were) adopted out and 1,023 animals (were) euthanized,” she said Tuesday.

Compared to 2022, 3,600 stray animals were taken off the streets and 2,879 of them were euthanized, she said. Muna-Brecht stressed the number of strays euthanized in the first three months of 2023 already is at half of the previous year's total.

Since January, the department's spay and neutering clinics have sterilized 1,081 animals and animal control officers have issued eight citations to pet owners.

"They’re trying to first educate the community, and then holding residents accountable when they are not making (the) recommended changes to the conditions of their animals,” Muna-Brecht said.

The Agriculture Department also reported a "substantial increase” in pet registrations, “roughly 30 residents monthly.”

To deter the further growth of the stray animal population, the department has lined up another spay and neutering clinic to be held at the end of June in Inalåhan.

“We just finished the February one in Yona. We are trying to have them quarterly. We tackle about 400 animals with each weekly spay and neuter clinic. That’s high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter. They’re able to do, per veterinarian, about six animals per hour. Six to 10,” she said.

Little fire ants

On the biosecurity front, the Agriculture Department has ramped up education on the little fire ant, whose sting can cause great discomfort. On the department's social media platforms, videos share just how much.

“It's just new advertising. We’ve done different things in different years ... The ones they are doing this round for the little fire ants are really funny and humorous, but they are true. That’s what it feels like when they start flying through the air as they fall from trees onto you,” she shared.

According to the department website, "little fire ants pose a significant health harming hazard for humans, plants and animals, as they use their ovipositor to deliver a harmful sting capable of inflicting blindness in mammals and anaphylactic shock in humans."