Officials visit crumbling Tumon structure, call on property owners to be responsible

A handful of lawmakers and other government officials visited the derelict parking garage that sits square in the middle of the island's tourism district Wednesday afternoon.

The garage, which once was part of a now-demolished hotel, is considered a blemish within sprawling Tumon, but its graffiti-coated walls have nonetheless become a staple fixture for anyone passing by the area.

However, concerns with the garage extend beyond its lack of visual appeal.

The structure is crumbling. Concrete pieces have fallen off in a few areas, revealing rebar skeletons, and requiring additional steel support. Many sections of the multi-level garage have been trashed. Discarded food and beverage containers, old mattresses and other abandoned furniture, vehicles, and in some cases, even human excrement, tarnish the site.

But these hazards haven't prevented people from occupying the deteriorating structure. Homeless individuals are known to congregate and reside in the garage. A few areas inside had been carved out as living spaces, containing cooking utensils, mattresses, mosquito nets and other items.

Officials encountered a few homeless individuals as they proceeded with the visit but Maj. Manny Chong, the acting police commander who accompanied the officials, said the garage teems with people at night.

"There's a lot of calls regarding homelessness, along the beach, harassing people walking. Sometimes, our victims of crimes, if a person is described, a lot of times it's a default that it's probably a homeless person," Chong said. "So we're constantly responding to homelessness on a daily basis, either for removal or crimes committed. And this is one of the main locations where they're situated."

It is obvious that such places attract "the wrong crowd" and should be cleaned up, according to Sen. James Moylan, who said the site had also become host to illegal activity, such as drug dealing.

Moylan said he reached out to a representative of the new property owner.

"I reached out to them, and said, in the meantime, while they're doing their development project, which is supposed to be a hotel, I believe it's a hotel ... in the meantime, they must fence it up, they must clean it up ... And which they're promising us they will do. And that's why we decided to come over here today," the senator said.

Sen. Chris Duenas, who acknowledged seeing photographs and reports of the garage from the Guam Homeless Coalition, said the situation was "completely unacceptable."

"As far as I'm concerned, the government has the power to come in and take a tax lien on a place like this ... and give the owner 180 days to pay the lien, pay what it costs to clean it up, or you lose the property, and then have the government put it up for sale," Duenas said. "I don't blame the people who have made a temporary shelter here. What are they going to do? ... But as far as this to be allowed to go to this extent – completely unacceptable."

Sen. Tony Ada and a representative of Sen. Frank Blas Jr. also joined the group Wednesday.

There are other structures adjacent to the garage. A small facility in front had been boarded up but a unit behind the garage remained open and shows signs of human activity.

An abandoned building behind the Acanta Mall in Tumon, also known to be a place where homeless people congregated, was demolished in March as part of ongoing government beautification initiatives addressing derelict buildings. The buildings are also unsafe for human occupation.

The garage is believed to be set for demolition too, but Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola said, as of Wednesday, there is no demolition permit yet.

Moylan said it is a continuous effort to address homelessness on Guam but he cannot see the government allowing situations like the Tumon garage to continue.

"Because we're enabling, right?" Moylan said. "This is a private property. My solution is don't allow private property owners to allow it to be this situation ... by eliminating these types of rundown, abandoned, derelict buildings that are unsafe for homeless to be in, then we can focus the homeless to go into safer facilities that the government has provided and will continue to provide."

Moylan acknowledged the administration has increased the number of facilities. More resources should be available from federal aid, he added.

"I know the lieutenant governor is working on projects too. We can find more, and so that's a good thing. In the meantime, my focus is to get property owners and say do not let allow this to continue to happen," Moylan said.