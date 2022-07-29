The latest genome sequencing results obtained from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 43 cases of the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 from Guam samples. These samples, however, were collected in mid-April.

While officials wait for sequencing results for more recent samples, there is still no hard evidence that the BA.5 omicron subvariant – now the dominant strain in the United States – has reached the island's shores.

But as health authorities indicated Thursday, it is likely the newer variant is here already. That was the gut feeling of Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, the interim chief medical officer at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Dr. Annette David, senior epidemiologist for the State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup, said Thursday that it was a good hypothesis to believe the BA.5 subvariant is on island, "given the openness of travel."

"We also know that BA.5 was documented in the Philippines about a month and a half ago. And there's been a lot of traffic between the Philippines and Guam. So it's very likely to be here. We won't know for sure until we get the results of the samples from this month. But that's probably one reason for the increase in cases," David said.

The pattern of transition among the omicron subvariants also supports the position that BA.5 is in Guam, the doctor said.

Leon Guerrero stated that regardless of the variant, all COVID-19 infections are of concern to health officials, and so they maintain their messaging with regard to immunization, masking in public and social distancing. David reinforced that statement, adding that the type of variant "doesn't really change what we do."

"So we just have to continue doing the same things that we know work: physical distancing, wearing masks in public, (and) getting vaccinated and boosted. And if you think you have it, or you've been exposed, get tested so you can diagnose it early. And if you're at high risk and you're positive, get the antiviral or the monoclonal antibody, if you meet the criteria, to prevent severe illness and hospitalization," David added.

The COVID-19 community risk level on island remains high.

Territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky reported Thursday that the seven-day rolling average is more than 100 cases per day.

The islandwide daily hospitalization count rose somewhat on July 26, after having fallen since July 22, while the intensive care unit count largely remains low, although there was a slight uptick in the last couple of days, according to the latest surveillance report.

Leon Guerrero said Public Health officials are more concerned with hospitalizations than with the number of cases.

"With the last couple of variants, we've seen an increase in cases, but not severity of the cases. ... Hospitalizations have increased a slight, but the other portion of that equation, about deaths – we don't see deaths like we did with the delta (variant), where it was almost every other day or every day that we were having deaths. So, we're more concerned about those issues, the hospitalization and the death rate," Leon Guerrero said.

The Joint Information Center reported three deaths Wednesday, which occurred between July 20 and July 24. There have been 380 deaths on Guam since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19-related fatalities continue to be sporadic, but the death rate overall is relatively high.

David said the COVID death rate for the nation overall is about half the rate in Guam, adding that serious consideration needs to be taken for conditions on island that put people at risk for severe disease and death. These include noncommunicable diseases, risk factors such as obesity and tobacco use, and the prevalence of diseases including diabetes, cancer, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

"All of which, relatively speaking, are higher for our population and would, therefore, put our people at higher risk for the severe morbidity and the mortality that we get get from this virus," David said.

Leon Guerrero said the pandemic is showing that it matters whether someone has underlying health issues, and a "nonchalant" attitude toward these issues has "got to go."

"You need to see your doctors, you need to get treatment, you need to get your disease process under control, so if ... we do have another pandemic, you're in better shape because your underlying health issues are more controlled," Leon Guerrero said.