Officials work to find source of 'discharge'

Local officials are still looking into a video that began circulating on social media Saturday morning. The video shows a bright green liquid bubbling out of a manhole, streaming into a rain-flooded street in Harmon.

The cause of the incident, described as a “discharge” by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, has yet to be determined. Likewise, exactly what the green substance is remains unknown, according to GEPA spokesperson Nic Lee, who spoke Sunday with The Guam Daily Post.

“We’d have to narrow down what to test for,” Lee said of the local agency’s ability to process any samples and test them to determine what they are. “So we need to continue speaking with companies in the area to narrow down what’s likely to have been discharged.”

According to Lee, GEPA’s laboratory can test for “a suite of nitrates, pH levels and basic microbes.”

But the investigation needs to continue first with outreach to businesses in the area, Lee said. According to information published on Google maps, companies along Rojas street, where GEPA reported the discharge occurred, include a landscaping and cleaning firm, auto repair shops, restaurants and a beverage bottling plant.

As of Sunday morning, GEPA had not received any reports of injury or illness related to the discharge, Lee told the Post.

The agency reported it received the video before noon Saturday, but, by the time a joint assessment with officials from the Guam Waterworks Authority was done, “the discharge originally observed in the video had ceased,” GEPA stated in a press release.

Initial inspection occurred Saturday of “businesses adjacent to, and upstream from, the discharge,” GEPA stated, although those cursory checks yielded no obvious source.