Officials working on opening of schools

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will look at a number of factors before she authorizes the opening of schools.

The guidelines have been used to decide whether to lift other restrictions in light of COVID-19, she said.

These include containing the coronavirus, ensuring there is good hospital capacity and capacity for contract tracing, as well as the ability to test for the disease.

"I do know that we are requiring a minimum of face cloth covering, a minimum requirement of social distancing and a minimum requirement of hygiene and sanitation," the governor said.

The Guam Department of Education has stated previously the first day of classes is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 11, 2020. However, this date may change based on the evolving COVID-19 situation in Guam, GDOE stated.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio has been working closely with the schools. The Guam Department of Education has been developing guidelines for all public schools, primarily based on guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, Tenorio added.

"There is a technical group helping with (the reopening) and that is a subcommittee in the (governor's) physician's advisory group," he said. "What I can expect is Public Health will issue some minimum criteria ... and it will be up to their school governance structures to see if they depart from the criteria upwards."

Some of the leading factors are going to be building occupancy and whether schools have existing structures that can be placed online so that schools can comply with social distancing mandates, Tenorio added.

In a few days, members of the governor's physicians advisory group, as well as the Department of Public Health and Social Services, will be scheduling a meeting with private and charter schools to talk about some of the draft criteria for opening up school operations, he said.

The other issue is school busing. Planning is already taking place, Tenorio said. Public Health is looking at minimum occupancy requirements for school busing.

"We'll be working with Civil Defense to try and make available some potential resources to supplement Public Works school bus operations to see to it that our system is responsive to the needs of all of Guam's students," Tenorio said. "I know people are scrambling because school is coming up but I just want to reemphasize that the decision to open school and these parameters are based on the public health situation and requirements of our island."