Guam’s first nonprofit adoption agency has not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop the process of finding and placing children in loving homes.

Ohala’ Adoptions opened at the end of last year with the intent of filling a need to facilitate legal adoptions on island.

“There were women in need of positive options, and there were families waiting to be parents. Getting those two together is really very difficult if you don’t have an agency to do it,” said Executive director Lori Boss on why they decided to start an agency on Guam.

Boss and co-director Kelly Larsen said several adoptions are currently underway, and they are available to provide assistance to anyone who would like to learn more about the adoption process.

“Our work has not really slowed down. We have continued to communicate with several families who have reached out to us during this pandemic," Larsen said.

The services, she said, may be even more in need as the pandemic has offered many a time for reflection on how to handle a pregnancy and the need for adoption.

They said Ohala’, the CHamoru word for hope, is mainly focused on finding adoptive families here on island, but they do also work with prospective parents in the mainland.

“We are here to serve the island,” Boss said.

Ohala’ hopes to increase the scope of their services as part of their new partnership under a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Public Health to work together toward a common goal. While finalizing the agreement had to be put on hold because of the public health agency's focus on the pandemic, Larsen said, they will continue to work to form that alliance.

“We have so many children in need, but there are not a lot of adoptions that get finalized through (Public Health),” Larsen said.

Part of the free application for families looking to adopt is a “home study” where a dwelling is inspected to ensure a proper environment for a child.

The home studies were paused during the past couple of months, but will resume with safety precautions under the pandemic.

The timeline of adopting a child differs for each case, Boss said, but can take about one year for an off-island adoption, and a much shorter period for an adoption by a family member on island.

As Ohala’ changes the face of adoption on island, Boss said the outlook on adoptions in general has shifted a great deal over the years. She said much of the stigma associated with adoptions has faded due to the increase in open adoptions, which account for about 90% of U.S. adoptions. Open adoptions are when a parent has more control over where a child is placed and can possibly remain in contact with the child.

“It’s not so much of a secret anymore,” she said. "It is important for people to know there is no shame in adoptions. Adoption is so common and nothing to be ashamed of so we are hoping to open some minds."