OHAPP director: Some people leaving prison end up homeless

While the temporary homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite is helping to house families during the pandemic, and as the government works to acquire more facilities to house dozens more seeking shelter, there are still about 35 "singles" living on the streets that the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention is aware of, according to its executive director, Sarah Thomas-Nededog.

"Those singles continue to have increased risk of exposure to any of those communicable diseases," she said during a meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and OHAPP Thursday.

"We've got to look at all of those areas and think of strategies to get our singles out of the streets as well. That is something that is still looming because again, and rightly so, our priorities are families," Thomas-Nededog said, before adding that she has received two messages in the last few days about people exiting the Department of Corrections to become part of the singles homeless population.

"They're basically being exited to the streets because there is no receiving home. There are no families to return to ... Thus the whole interagency connection is critical because that's how we address and resolve these emerging issues," Thomas-Nededog said.

That drew concern from Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center Director Theresa Arriola, who said it was her understanding that being discharged from DOC cannot happen unless there is a receiving home.

"So that's very surprising to me. Unless they're putting a receiving home, and it's really not a receiving home," the director said.

Lt. Gov Joshua Tenorio, who chairs the council, said the other side of the discussion is that people who are incarcerated can't be held past their time involuntarily. However, he also suggested that Arriola and Thomas-Nededog meet with DOC management to begin looking at their department's data.

"Because I do think that maybe Corrections needs to put transitional housing into their focus. I know that they've talked about it ... I think maybe we need to get back into it," Tenorio said. "I do know on the federal side, transitional housing is a big priority. I can sense it's going to be a priority of the Biden administration."

Arriola said Behavioral Health has a working relationship with the courts regarding reentry, and that is why she is "baffled" about Thomas-Nededog's report.

Thomas-Nededog said she is also "kind of in awe" as there are programs in place as Arriola indicated, but referring back to the lieutenant governor, added that it's not like the government can hold people in prison because of the lack of housing after they've served their time.

"But you would hope these kinds of issues were addressed from day one, when they entered, where they would exit to. But be it as it may, we're here, and they're reaching out to possible shelters, until they can connect them with an appropriate permanent housing," Thomas-Nededog said.

The Guam Daily Post sent inquiries to DOC about how the department addresses homelessness among inmates. A response is still pending as of press time.