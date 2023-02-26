Okkodo High School took over the center court of the Micronesia Mall Saturday as Bulldog Day sought to inspire students to join a school club and earn service learning hours in the process.

The event was filled with performances and booths that demonstrated what the school has to offer in the way of extracurricular activities for students. Bulldog Day drew hundreds of students.

Students lined up, eagerly waiting to register for the event and grab a passport before setting off to visit over a dozen clubs and organization booths.

Janeia Martir, an 11th grade OHS student, just finished visiting the physics booth when she paused to speak with The Guam Daily Post about why she attended.

“I’m here to learn more about my school, like the clubs and the classes. I’m also here to support, I am in (the) marketing club and also on the student council,” Martir said.

The event offered students the opportunity to learn and earn service learning hours as well, which many are trying to catch up on.

“I am earning five, but since I am also participating in a booth that’s also five so that's 10 hours (total). I need 75 for graduation. Right now I have about 44, so I need 30-some more,” Martir said.

By law, a student must earn 75 service learning hours in order to graduate high school. But, over the past couple of years, students have been challenged in obtaining the hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic school closures and distance learning.

“It’s pretty difficult but my teacher just said to get it done this year because waiting is more difficult if you do it next year,” Martir told the Post. “We had, like, two school years of COVID-19. The first year we were online school so it was hard to get hours. The second year, sophomore year, it was also really hard because we had to go in cohorts and they weren’t giving us service learning hours. So it's hard getting them all this year.”

With her service learning hours earned for the day, she said that the event piqued her interest in another club to consider joining: the physics club.

“I love how creative they are. It's really cool how they managed to make a Ferris wheel move on its own,” she concluded.

Other students like senior Eliyah Whitfield, president of the Hope Club, participated in the event to get fellow classmates excited about the medical industry.

“Our club helps inform students of different health professions. We have presenters from the Guam Regional Medical City do online presentation of what they do and we usually have members asks questions during those. We also recently went on a GRMC field trip to carol for them and then we also got a tour. They are our partners,” Whitfield said. “I like how educational it is because you learn a lot from different health fields.”

The Hope Club has roughly 40 members and was looking to attract more.

Whitfield plans on attending nursing school after she graduates. She said the club helps students decide if they want to pursue the field as a career.

'Get more confident'

Dionne Marbibi, also a senior, played a part in the event as well. As the Okkodo Student Body Association co-public relations officer, she helped bring Bulldog Day to fruition.

“We did advertise it on our social media platforms. We did collect all the clubs that participated in the event. It's for students who are in need of service learning hours. What they do is they have a passport and they go around to each booth and get stamped. It's also so they can look at all the clubs and organizations so they can participate next year,” Marbibi said.

Marbibi is very active when it comes to extracurricular activities and is part of several clubs and organizations at OHS.

“I am currently a senator for the class of 2023. I am also a Hype member, which is also how young people entertain as a dance school team. I am also part of students helping students, it’s basically like a student store to help students who are in need of school supplies, in need of sashes, etc. I am also the yearbook vice president,” she shared.

She said extracurricular activities are very important for the college-bound student.

“In my opinion, I think it’s a good idea to join many clubs and organizations because it’s good for your resume. It is good in general because you get to learn more things, and in my opinion, it helps you get more confident,” Marbibi said.

She encouraged students to join the Hope Club, especially for those planning on going to nursing school.

“They do a lot of field trips that goes to the hospitals and have many guest speakers,” she said.

But all in all, no matter what club or organization students joined, she hoped that students walked away from the event inspired.

“I hope they go home saying, 'I want to join this club,' or, 'This club is really amazing. I’ll join next year,'” she concluded.