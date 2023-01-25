Ojeda pleads insanity to murder charges

Nathan Ojeda pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to charges related to the shooting death of Anthony Mendiola earlier this month.

Two weeks after an autopsy conducted on Mendiola determined the manner of his death was homicide and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, Ojeda appeared Tuesday afternoon before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison via Zoom from the Department of Corrections.

Ojeda was scheduled to enter a plea to charges of first-degree aggravated murder and murder with special allegations of a deadly weapon used, in addition to charges of possession of a firearm without a firearms ID card and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies.

Ojeda's attorney Brian Eggleston, from the Public Defender Service Corp., on behalf of his client, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.

On his client's behalf, Eggleston also waived Ojeda's right to a speedy trial and requested a jury of 12.

After the plea was entered, Sison ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Ojeda.

Shooting

On Jan. 4, Mendiola was found by officers with the Guam Police Department lying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Despite efforts to give Mendiola CPR while in transport to the hospital, he was declared dead about 6:45 p.m.

Ojeda was identified at the scene by a witness who said he "returned fire" at Ojeda in defense of Mendiola and himself, court documents state.

Ojeda, who was hospitalized to have a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting, later turned himself in to the police.

In an interview with GPD, Ojeda said he "drove past Mendiola's place when he was shot at and one bullet hit his leg while he was in his Jeep," documents state.

Ojeda then mentioned to police, according to the charging documents, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him."

The investigation remains open. Police said, after the alleged shooting, Ojeda fled in a purple Jeep Wrangler prior to officers' arrival. GPD later found the Jeep at Ojeda's residence and, upon searching it, discovered 9 mm casings in the vehicle which matched the caliber of ammunition located at the scene.

Ojeda told police he did not have a firearms ID card and did not own a gun, documents state.

Ojeda currently is being held at the Department of Corrections on $250,000 cash bail.