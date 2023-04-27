Okada: Finalist for university president talks student tuition

While she holds the record as the longest-serving president of the Guam Community College, Mary Okada is now seeking to bring her leadership to the University of Guam, telling media Wednesday that she wants to expand her horizons, as well as take her expertise to another level.

Okada is one of three finalists competing to become the next UOG president, as the current president, Thomas Krise, is expected to retire in August. She is also the first finalist to speak with the media about why she is seeking the role and what she plans to bring to the table.

Tuition increases at UOG are often a point of contention. For next fiscal year, the university is seeking $42 million from local coffers to support operations. At nearly double the appropriation from this fiscal year, the budget request has been described as a sound investment, and something to ensure no chance of a tuition hike next fiscal year.

The university's only other major source of operations funding, aside from government appropriations, is revenue from tuition fees. However, government appropriations for UOG have fallen over the years.

Addressing student tuition, Okada said Wednesday that she would first review the status of UOG's finances and determine how the tuition can be maintained, by ensuring the fiscal stability of the university is first met.

“One of the requirements for accreditation is fiscal stability, and I would like to take a look at the overall finances of the university before I determine whether that is going to be possible. Of course, the goal for the university, in conversations that I've had with many individuals, is to try to maintain the current rates for the tuition in addition to seeking other resources, and trying to increase the amount of resources that are available so that tuition is not increased,” Okada said.

Lawmakers barred the university from raising tuition for any semester prior to September 2025, if UOG wanted to avail of government pay raise funding passed last month.

But UOG has said that the restriction conflicts with accreditation guidelines requiring appropriate autonomy from affiliated bodies, such as the government of Guam, and may be viewed as interference by accreditors.

The restriction only applies if UOG takes the pay raise funding, but that creates parity issues, as failing to accept the funding would mean classified employees at UOG would not receive the same adjustment as others in the government of Guam, according to a letter from UOG that was sent after the bill was passed.

Okada is also a member of the Guam Education Board, which oversees the Guam Department of Education. She said Wednesday that education projects have come up with GDOE through support from both UOG and GCC, and she believed there are more opportunities regarding that.

“We don't necessarily want students to stop learning. If a student wants to pursue a certificate degree so that they can get a job, or if they want to obtain an associate's degree, we shouldn't identify those as the limits to higher education. Folks might want to pursue a bachelor's degree or an advance degree. And so providing that continuum and that pipeline, I think is what Guam, in the educational space, needs to continue to collaborate and work with, so that those individuals that want to pursue or are encouraged to pursue (higher degrees) can avail of those opportunities,” Okada said, adding that she believed entering into good relationships with education institutions will go a long way toward supporting the university's constituents and stakeholders.

The two other finalists seeking the UOG president position are Anita Borja Enriquez, UOG's current senior vice president and provost, and LeGene Quesenberry, a noted scholar and professor specializing in higher education law and policy.

Briefing schedules with Enriquez and Quesenberry will be set over the next two weeks, according to UOG.