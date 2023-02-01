After visiting several of Guam’s schools, Sen. Chris Barnett said he is concerned the safety and education of the island's children were not "the priority" of the Guam Department of Education.

Guam Education Board Chairperson Mary Okada told The Guam Daily Post board members are working collaboratively with Barnett in order to get some of the issues resolved. However, she said, it will take time and planning.

“We met with Sen. Barnett on two different occasions and our first meeting with him really was to discuss some of the visits that he’s paid to the GDOE schools and how we can collaboratively work together to get some of the issues resolved in terms of facilities,” Okada told The Guam Daily Post.

Okada said she recognized the point that Barnett was trying to get across and said there are more factors in play that have to be taken into consideration.

“Even though the perception is that the Guam Department of Education has a large sum of (American Rescue Plan) funding, there are more projects than the funding can provide. So, it’s a matter of prioritizing how the funding is going to be used," Okada said. She said GDOE needs "to identify funding for everything else that is just as important ... because there’s not enough funding to provide for all of the projects.”

Okada said funding must be allocated properly in order to ensure that everything that needs to be addressed can be covered.

“We are really looking at long-term solutions for facility maintenance and renovation for all of the schools," Okada said. "The projects are very wide.”

According to Okada, the facility and maintenance issues are just as important as teaching and learning and both must work in tandem.

She stressed that there are many different moving parts and she is well aware that, in order for proper learning and success to occur, the students need to have a safe space to do so.

Strategic plan

Okada said she believes that with more communication and understanding, everyone will be on the same page.

“I think it’s just a matter of (Barnett) being aware of the different projects that we are trying to roll out and the different goals that we have in moving and advancing the strategic plan the board recently adopted,” she said.

“We’re guided by that framework. And so, all the work that we do now will be captured, demonstrated and documented in that framework so that we can see, after one year or after six months, ... (if we have) moved the needle in any of these particular areas. And, if not, what were the barriers? And how do we resolve it?” said Okada.

GDOE's strategic plan was created by key members of the community and the department as the best course of action to resolve the many issues coming to light, according to Okada.

“It really serves as the baseline for us to identify where we are with certain things. Access what the problems are. Provide some solutions to it. See what works, what doesn’t work. And then, refine that whole process going forward again. It’s going to be a cyclical thing, but at least as long as we keep it on focus, on target, we’ll be able to gauge our progress,” she said.

“It really is a collaborative effort that we are trying to establish with Sen. Barnett, so that we can work together to resolve these issues, talk about it and, ultimately, find a solution so that we all win.”