Okkodo girls soccer training under scrutiny for 'unorthodox' method

The Guam Department of Education has asked the administration at Okkodo High School to investigate a disturbing video showing some of the members of its girls’ soccer team being hosed with water in the face as they perform situps – a few of them are seen gasping for air.

After GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez first saw the video Tuesday evening, he became concerned and reached out to the school's administrators urging them to investigate what he called "unorthodox" training.

The video shows two rows of high school girls collectively holding a construction ladder above them as they do situps in unison while being sprayed in the face with water from a hose. The video shows at least 10 girls, some of them turning their heads and gasping for air as the water from the hose makes them hold their breath and later gasp for air or shake their heads to remove water off their faces.

GDOE: Parents were well aware

According to Fernandez, the parents of the students were well aware and believed the training method has benefits.

"It is my understanding that this is a girls' soccer coach at Okkodo High School who conducted this unorthodox training with his athletes," Fernandez said. "Parents of the athletes appear to have been informed, and some have contacted us to let us know that they did not believe this training to be unsafe and that they believed that this helped build teamwork and conditioning."

Fernandez said some of the students reached out to GDOE central administration in support of the coach's training method.

"Some of the students have also contacted us to express that they were not uncomfortable or unsafe," Fernandez said.

Not sanctioned by GDOE main office

He said the GDOE central office does not approve of such training.

"However, it does not appear that school administrators were aware of this type of drill, and we have certainly indicated that it should not be conducted in the future without further examination as to the safety of the athletes and the appropriateness of the exercise," Fernandez said.

The video was shared on social media through TikTok under the handle, haze_farmer671, Coach Obina, an account linked to GDOE employee Samnak Obina.

Obina is a coach for the school's girls' soccer team. The Guam Daily Post tried to reach out to him through two of his social media accounts but no response was available as of press time.

He's been with the department since 2008, according to GDOE's fiscal year 2022 second-quarter staffing list. It's unclear how long he has coached the Okkodo girls' soccer team.

Risks

Doctors in the U.S. have warned not to let tap water into the nose because that can allow bacteria to infect the brain, according to a National Public Radio report.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. reports between zero and eight cases of parasitic amoeba infections every year, with 37 cases from 2006 to 2015. Although they are extremely unlikely, almost every case is fatal. Do not allow water to go up your nose, according to the CDC.

And according to Parents, an online publication, a small amount of water entering through the nose and/or mouth can cause a spasm that makes the airway close up.

In other cases, a little bit of water that gets into the lungs can result in inflammation or swelling. With "secondary drowning," there can be a delay of up to 24 hours before the person shows signs of distress, according to Parents in a 2021 report.

Some experts reject the terms "dry drowning" and "secondary drowning" altogether, and simply refer to them as submersion injuries, Parents reported.

Mark R. Zonfrillo, attending physician in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is quoted in the publication as saying they're equally dangerous, as both can cause trouble breathing and, in worst-case scenarios, death.