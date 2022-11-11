Okkodo High School in Dededo has been chosen to house F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students and staff as the Guam Department of Education begins repairs and renovations on the middle school.

F.B. Leon Guerrero, in Yigo, has a population of about 1,000 students and around 80 staff. The move is targeted to take place during the Christmas break, with the anticipated start date in January, acting GDOE Superintendent Francis Santos said Thursday during a special meeting of the Guam Education Board.

"Okkodo is large enough, from a capacity standpoint, to handle 1,000 kids without going into double session. ... There's enough disruption already that's going to take place by simply moving these students and staff," Santos said.

F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle and Okkodo High students will not be together during the school day, according to Thursday's discussions. Santos added that F.B. Leon Guerrero students are expected to attend classes later in the day, after the Okkodo High students have left.

Oceanview Middle School

Meanwhile, faculty members at Oceanview Middle School have said they want to know whether a proposed move to Southern High School can be delayed until the summer.

"That is currently under discussion," Santos said Thursday, adding that the department wants to minimize disruption to students.

Both Oceanview and F.B. Leon Guerrero have been marred by facility issues.

Some sections of F.B. Leon Guerrero were condemned last month, according to Post files. The decision came a little over a month after photos circulated on social media showed chunks of concrete having fallen from the ceiling of the Yigo campus after an earthquake. Plans were made to shut down the school.

Oceanview was inspected by the Department of Public Health and Social Services in September and received a "D" rating. It was reinspected in October, but the health department indicated no improvements were made to the environment.

“Previous critical violations were not corrected,” Public Health stated in a follow-up report.

GDOE planned to move Oceanview students to Southern High in December in order to address facility issues at the middle school.

GDOE continues to make repairs at Southern High, also, particularly to air conditioning systems, in order to accommodate the anticipated influx of 400 students, Santos said.

At Southern High, students from Oceanview and the high school are anticipated to be together on campus at the same time. Santos said the department is addressing that issue.

"As we all know, the campus itself at Southern has more than enough capacity. It was built for 3,000 kids. The current population is 1,200. Adding another 400 is minimal to what the impact is going to be, but we are and will address the issue of how to best to segregate our middle school students from our high school population," Santos told GEB members Thursday.