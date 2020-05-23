Okkodo senior appointed to military academies

Okkodo High School senior Alexander Saber received appointments to two military academies, the Guam Department of Education announced.

Saber received his first letter of appointment from the U.S. Naval Academy in January and the second letter of appointment from the United States Air Force Academy in March, GDOE said in a press release.

In May, Saber also received an offer of appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy Scholar Program, according to GDOE.

U.S. military academies offer a four-year college education, but admission is highly competitive with an acceptance rate of less than 10%.

On April 1, 2020, Saber accepted his letter of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and is scheduled to leave mid-June for six weeks of plebe summer training. He is the only Guam DOE senior to enroll in a U.S. military academy this fall, GDOE stated in the press release.

Saber enrolled in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program upon entering high school and became part of the Cyber Patriot Team. He is a cadet lieutenant colonel in the program.

He received the Marine Corps JROTC Legion of Valor Bronze Cross Award for Academics and Military Leadership, which is awarded to only four each year nationwide. In addition, he ran cross-country for Okkodo, finishing eighth at the All-Island competition. He also held leadership positions in student government, National Honor Society, Running Club and the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and led the Bulldog Battalion as its cadet commanding officer.

Upon achieving his four-year degree, he will become a commissioned officer in either the Navy or Marine Corps.

“I want to congratulate Alex on his hard work and dedication to his school and to achieving his goals,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “It is exciting to see another one of our graduates being selected for the U.S. Naval Academy, and I encourage our students to look into these unique opportunities after high school. I wish him well on this new journey.”