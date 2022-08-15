Okkodo student graduates from elite Navy summer flight academy

Scott Aflague, a student from Okkodo High School, completed “an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation training program at Delaware State University in Dover, Del.," VMLY&R, a marketing and communication company, announced in a press release.

According to the release, Aflague “received his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. The Navy Summer Flight Academy program took place from June 12 through Aug. 5.”

Aflague was one of 20 high-performing juniors and seniors from the U.S. and its territories and was chosen to be a part of this program. The Navy Summer Flight Academy was “established in 2021 by Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, to increase diversity in Naval aviation,” the release stated.

As part of the program, the Navy “partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $24,000 per student; however, the program is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations. Upon completion of the program, each student earns a private pilot certification/license and five college credits,” the release said.

The program is sponsored by the Department of the Navy for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. “The program is a new science, technology, engineering, and math initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office – located at the Office of Naval Research – which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives,” according to the release.

Aflague completed the program, passed the FAA written exam, completed 41.2 hours of flight time, including multiple solo flights, and earned his FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits, the release stated.